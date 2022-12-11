A hard-learned skill, no longer needed

So many trees. So many leaves. So much raking. Year after year. And for what?

Having lived in three central Arkansas houses for 37 years before my current residence, I have spent weeks upon weeks each fall clearing the leaves from each of those houses' big backyards. Oak trees dominated two of the yards; a third was cluttered with sweetgum trees, which drop those nasty spiked balls all over.

Raking was a task assigned to me and my brother as kids in a Cleveland suburb that carried on to become an inarguable fact of life when I moved here in the early 1980s. There's no telling how many hours I've spent collecting huge piles of leaves (the easy part), fending off whatever dogs were in residence at the time from leaping joyously into the piles and scattering them all over (the fun part), and the inevitable end game of stuffing leaves into uncooperative and hardly biodegradable plastic bags (some with drawstrings, others, the cheaper versions, with clumsy flap ties), or the somewhat easier (and more environmentally approved) approach of filling up huge plastic trash cans and transporting them to the curb for pickup by the city (the miserable part).

For some reason, other household members, neighbors, and friends were nowhere to be found when these marathons were in session.

Despite my dedication and vast experience, I'm now learning from sources such as gardeningchannel.com that raking is no longer required. "If you're not looking for free mulch or to compost leaves, scientists suggest leaving them alone to benefit wildlife and the garden," the website instructs. "Yes, let the leaves be."

But doesn't raking prevent the development of fungus and potential disease beneath layers of leaves, which may cause grass to die from suffocation? And how else can pet owners clean up dog waste which, after being buried for months, is waiting to make itself known in the spring when it sticks to your new canvas shoes that you're wearing at a season-opener picnic?

Well .... still, there are benefits of not raking leaves. Here are a few:

• Leaves are a mini ecosystem, says the National Wildlife Federation; a natural habitat for butterflies, salamanders, chipmunks, box turtles, toads, earthworms and others. They lay eggs in the leaves and feed on and under the leaf layer. By raking or blowing leaves, we disrupt their life cycle and eliminate beneficial insects. Nobody wants to be known as a life-cycle disrupter.

• Decomposing leaves add organic matter and nutrients to soil. Organic matter helps regulate soil moisture and add nutrients. That will lead to a healthier lawn in warmer weather. Although lawns have their detractors, they are the most grown crop in the U.S., says Scientific American; their primary purpose is to make us look and feel good about ourselves.

• Yard size and the number of deciduous trees in a yard will determine how much time it will take to rake. But one thing is for sure: Count on hours and often a weekly chore until all leaves have fallen. Do you have time for that?

• Hey, gardeners: Leaves can be composted into carbon-rich material. It's easy to apply, effective, and free. Be sure to add nitrogen materials to the pile, like grass clippings or manure.

• Leaf mulching, which improves soil quality, is easier than raking. Here's how: Take the grass catcher off your mower and mow over the leaves on your lawn. Aim to reduce your leaf clutter to dime-size pieces. You'll know you're done when about half an inch of grass can be seen through the mulched leaf layer.

If you can't break your love/hate habit concerning raking, those fortunate enough to live in North Little Rock know that the city offers vacuum service for those looking to get rid of loose leaves but don't care too much about when it happens. There is no schedule. To get an idea of where the trucks might be heading next, call (501) 371-8340.

There's also the option of annoying everyone within earshot by using a gas or electric-powered leaf blower. Even those of us who are early risers can get out of sorts when a blower's serenity-destroying grinding roar cranks up just after dawn. Really? The whole day awaits; do it later.

Some blowers move leaves from here to there, which means you still have to gather them into bags or trash cans to get rid of them (the miserable part, as noted previously). Others vacuum leaves, mulch them and deposit them in a bag. We had one of these for a while. It was not a top of the line model, and was clumsy and cumbersome to operate.

Got pine needles? Raking remains the best option. Pine needles are slow to decompose and are useful if you pile them on areas of a yard where you don't want grass to grow.

This modern approach to dealing with leaves, while welcome, comes too late to benefit hard-core rakers like me. That's because three years ago, we moved to a pocket neighborhood that, for a reasonable fee, solves the problem by supplying yearly exterior maintenance to our 15 houses.

That maintenance covers yard care.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com