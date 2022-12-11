A man’s accessories complete his well-dressed look





Q You have written in the past that the accessories a man wears make a big difference in how well-dressed he is. Are there any specific ones that have more of an impact than others? And do any make a positive statement without being expensive?

A Elegant accessories will affect everything else you are wearing. Choosing them carefully and generally using color well will make a huge difference and do not cost a penny.

When putting yourself together, these will help you to be one of "the well-dressed guys in the room."

• Shoes and belts should align. What looks best is to wear them in similar colors and textures, but not necessarily in the very same shade or skin.

• Colors and patterns should be carefully and tastefully chosen, not too bold and nor too unusual.

• Pocket squares work nicely, whether or not you choose to wear a tie. They add color and dash to a suit, a blazer or a sport coat. As to placement, simply lay it out unfolded, pick it up from the center and stuff. Note: There is no good reason to spend a lot on a pocket square.

• Neckties are a great way for a man to express his individuality. They can be as subtle or as bold as suits your taste. A classic off-the-rack suit will instantly look more expensive when paired with an Hermes tie. (Occasionally, you will might get lucky and find one in a thrift shop.)

• Tie bars and clasps are accessories that are having a renaissance. Just not too wide and not too attention-grabbing.

• Special, unique cuff links are quickly noticed. The silk-knot style is colorful, unusual, tasteful and very inexpensive.

• Socks matter. Most men prefer mid-calf socks. The best rule is to match the socks to the trousers, rather than to the shoes (unless the trousers are navy or tan).

• Quality is a wise investment, especially in shoes. An expensive, but well-crafted shoe can last for years with a little care and maintenance.

• Avoid oddball accessories, such as bolo ties, large bow ties and flashy jewelry.

• Check yourself out objectively in a three-way mirror. You cannot correct a mistake if you don't see it.

Don't overdo your use of accessories; one or two that are special are enough. Wearing too many comes across as dandy dressing, a look that no one admires. What you wear should say good things about you ... and your judgment.

