ALL-RVDG TENNIS: Top players headline All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette teams

Kevin Praphan qualified for the state tournament each of his three years at Fort Smith Northside, but he wanted his senior year to be even more special.

"I worked my rear end off," Praphan said. "I worked every single day. In the hot, summer heat, I started working. I was determined to finish out my senior year very well. I feel good about the progression that I've made. It's been such a huge improvement."

Praphan, a senior, finished third in the 6A-West conference tournament defeating Rin Ahlert of Fort Smith Southside and Thompson Maner of Fayetteville. His outstanding season earned him his selection as the All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette Boys Singles Player of the Year.

Praphan, who's played tennis since he was 4 years old, finished fourth at the Class 6A state tournament.

He credited Martin Hyatt, who also teaches psychology at Northside, for adding a key element to his game for his senior season.

"He's our psychology teacher, so he's really helped on the mental side," Praphan said. "Every sport is more mental than physical. He'd remind me, remind me and remind me to really keep my head up. It really paid off."

Praphan will continue his academic and tennis careers at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where he'll play for coach Ben Anderson.

"He knows how determined I am," Praphan said. "He likes the potential that I have."

Praphan was named Class 6A All-State.

BOYS DOUBLES TEAM OF THE YEAR

Robinson Wright and Graysen Conley

Fort Smith Southside

Robinson Wright had already had a great career his first three years of varsity tennis as a singles player, but he decided to join forces with his youth tennis partner for their senior year.

It was a good decision.

"We decided to combine and make a Southside power team," Graysen Conley said. "My senior year was the most fun I'd had playing and was the furthest I'd gone."

At the 6A-West conference tournament, they easily beat the Fort Smith Northside doubles team, 6-0 and 6-1, and the Springdale Har-Ber doubles team, 6-1 and 6-2, to qualify for the state tournament, where they defeated the Jonesboro doubles team, 6-4 and 6-4, to finish third.

"It was my first year to play doubles," Wright said. "It was my senior season, and I'm more relaxed in doubles than I am in singles. Singles stress me out a lot more. He's my best friend, so I thought I might as well drag him in to see how it goes. It ended up going well."

The two had played doubles together as youth, playing 12-and-under competitively and won the majority of their matches.

Transitioning into junior high, Conley decided to play football at Ramsey Junior High for a year and ran track.

"I went from Cook Elementary to Ramsey and decided to join the football team," Conley said. "I had played tennis since I was 5, and I just took an 8- or 9-month break from it. I slowly got back into. I still played tennis in my off time."

At Southside, Conley started playing competitively again and played varsity as a ninth grader, like Wright, and both played singles.

"I realized how much I liked tennis and missed it," Conley said. "I started practicing more. Throughout high school, it's really grown."

When the two teamed up, the chemistry was still there from when they played together as youth.

"We hadn't played doubles in five years since he quit for a little bit," Wright said. "The communication part, we got down pretty quick. Moving around and stuff on the court took a little bit of time, but we figured it out by the end of the season and started rolling."

Wright earned a scholarship and will play tennis at Hendrix College. Conley will attend the University of Arkansas, majoring in business law before finishing at Tulane University.

Conley and Wright were named Class 6A All-State.

GIRLS SINGLES PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Cate Cole

Fort Smith Southside

Tennis was just one of the many sports Cate Cole played growing up and even through junior high.

She played soccer and basketball but settled on tennis as the sport of choice.

"I just liked the individual aspect of it," Cole said. "You're part of a team, but it's all you when you play."

Cole qualified for the state tournament each of her three years as a varsity player and made it to the semifinals of the Class 6A state tournament all three years.

"My sophomore year, it was overwhelming being in the semifinals," Cole said. "My senior year, it was my last year and my last match. I had a really good match. It was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed my last year."

Cole just took up tennis in the seventh grade.

"I loved it," Cole said. "Then I decided to get serious about it. I played at an academy in Tulsa and stayed with a host family. I loved the training. It was a super experience."

Cole has not decided if she will pursue tennis in college or not.

"I've taken a break since the season," Cole said. "I haven't decided if I want to play in college."

Cole was named Class 6A all-state.

GIRLS DOUBLES TEAM OF THE YEAR

Aileen Gonzalez/Kendall Besse

Van Buren

When Aileen Gonzalez and Kendall Besse were paired together in doubles, it was kind of happenstance.

"I had a partner that I hit with, and I was accidentally put with her for practice," Gonzalez said. "I really enjoyed it. I thought we had good chemistry. The coach told us who to choose to play with; she was unexpected when I chose her. It was a good choice."

Gonzalez and Besse went on to win their first two matches at the 5A-West conference tournament and qualify for the Class 5A state tournament.

"It was really exciting," Besse said. "I wasn't expecting it. I expected to do somewhat decent in conference, but I didn't expect to go to state."

The two finished fourth in conference and then lost in the first round of the state tournament.

"It was really cool," Besse said. "It was big for both us to go to state, and my first year to go to state."

Besse just took up tennis in the seventh grade mostly at the behest of Van Buren tennis coach Brandy Mosby, who is Besse's aunt.

"She's been after me my whole life to play," Besse said. "I started in the seventh grade. I thought it would be fun to try, and I fell in love with it. I loved it immediately. I found it to be fun, and I enjoyed being a part of a sport that I loved."

This season is the last the two will play together with both likely moving to singles next year.

"We probably won't be doubles next year," Gonzalez said. "We are going to be singles. Most of our seniors have graduated who played singles. It was a good year."

Kendall Besse (left) and Aileen Gonzalez of Van Buren, seen Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, are the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette girls doubles team of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Cate Cole of Fort Smith Southside, seen Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, is the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette girls singles player of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Cate Cole of Fort Smith Southside, seen Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, is the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette girls singles player of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Kevin Praphan of Fort Smith Northside, seen Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, is the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette boys singles player of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Kevin Praphan of Fort Smith Northside, seen Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, is the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette boys singles player of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Robinson Wright (left) and Grayson Conley of Fort Smith Southside, seen Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, are the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette boys doubles team of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Robinson Wright (left) and Grayson Conley of Fort Smith Southside, seen Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, are the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette boys doubles team of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Kendall Besse (right) and Aileen Gonzalez of Van Buren, seen Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, are the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette girls doubles team of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Robinson Wright (left) and Grayson Conley of Fort Smith Southside, seen Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, are the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette boys doubles team of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Cate Cole of Fort Smith Southside, seen Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, is the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette girls singles player of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

