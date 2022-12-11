Andi Erin Casillas - Elliot Jackson McElhanon





Andi Erin Casillas became the bride of Elliot Jackson McElhanon at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on the top floor of Regions Center Tower. Lamar Trieschmann of Grace Church, Hot Springs, officiated.

Tonya and Mark Casillas of Memphis are the parents of the bride. Her grandparents are Lily and the late Tommie Fulkerson of Memphis.

The groom is the son of Kebby and Steve McElhanon of Little Rock and the grandson of Shirley and the late James McElhanon and Bobbie and the late Jack McCluskey of North Little Rock.

Vows were exchanged in front of white arrangements of roses, baby's breath and hydrangeas on clear pillars.

The bride, escorted by her brother, Bryan Casillas, wore a handmade gown of beaded sparkle lace. The fitted bodice had thin hand-beaded shoulder straps, a low back and a detachable belt at the waist. Her veil was cathedral-length. She carried a bouquet of long stem playa blanca roses.

Bridesmaids were Madie Vaughan of Durham, N.C.; Sadie Casillas of Vicksburg, Miss.; Jenny Eatherton of Little Rock; Mallory Hughey of Sarasota, Fla.; Riley Lindley of Rogers; and Paige Passmore of Fayetteville. They wore black satin gowns with either a halter-style bodices or cowl necklines and carried smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Serving as groomsman were Steve McElhanon, Bud Thomas and Keaton Curtis, all of Little Rock; Tyler Benda of Rogers; Connor Vaughan of Durham; and Bryan Casillas of Vicksburg. Guests were seated by Chesley Murphy of Jonesboro and Jason Blair of Tulsa.

A reception, also at The Regions Center Tower, followed the ceremony. Tables were centered with candles and arrangements of roses.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in apparel merchandising and product development from the University of Arkansas and is a buyer for Walmart Home Office.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in biology from the university and is a senior clinical account specialist at Johnson & Johnson.

After a honeymoon in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the couple will live in Fayetteville.





Andi Erin McElhanon (Caroline Stelte Photography)







