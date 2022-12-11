Another top team succumbs to Tide

HOUSTON -- No. 8 Alabama could have called it a day when it was trailing by double-figures early in the second half.

The Crimson Tide didn't, and earned another marquee win this season.

Alabama rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to stun No. 1 Houston 71-65 on Saturday, becoming just the second men's team to beat two top-ranked teams in the same season.

Noah Clowney had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Jaden Bradley added 12 points and Mark Sears scored 11 points, including nine in the second half for the Crimson Tide (8-1). Alabama shot 50% from the floor in the second half and 41% for the game. The Tide went 20 of 32 on free throws, including 15 of 21 in the second half.

"This is one of those character wins that shows that our guys are going to keep fighting no matter what the score is," Alabama Coach Nate Oats said. "We could have easily given up down 15."

The Crimson Tide beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes on Nov. 27 and joins the 1990 Oklahoma team to take down two No. 1s in a season.

Jamal Shead had 19 points and six rebounds, and Tramon Mark scored 10 points before fouling out with 8:10 remaining for Houston (9-1).

In other men's Top 25 games Saturday, freshman Donovan Clingan had a career-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 5 UConn over Long Island 114-61. Sophomore Jordan Hawkins had a team-high 22 points and was 6 of 9 on three-pointers for the Huskies (11-0). ... Fletcher Loyer scored a season-high 22 points and Braden Smith made four free throws in the last 28 seconds of overtime to give No. 4 Purdue a hard-earned 65-62 victory over Nebraska. The Boilermakers (10-0, 2-0) have won two in a row to open conference play for the first time since 2017-18. ... Jalen Wilson had 24 points and 10 rebounds, KJ Adams scored a career-high 19 and No. 6 Kansas routed Missouri 95-67 in the Jayhawks' first visit to their old Big 12 rival in more than a decade. Kevin McCullar Jr. contributed 21 points and Gradey Dick had 16 for the Jayhawks (9-1), who were making their first trip to Columbia since Feb. 4, 2012, the year Missouri departed for the SEC. ... Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points and No. 10 Arizona defeated No. 14 Indiana in Las Vegas. The Wildcats (8-1) held off Indiana's surge after the Hoosiers got within three points midway through the second half. ... Kendric Davis scored a season-high 27 points, DeAndre Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis ended 11th-ranked Auburn's season-opening eight-game win streak 82-73. Davis' jumper beat the shot clock buzzer to make it 60-50 with 11:18 remaining, and Memphis (8-2) was never threatened again. The closest Auburn (8-1) got was an eight-point deficit on K.D. Johnson's free throws with 3:04 left in the game. Wendell Green Jr. and Johnson each finished with 14 points and Chris Moore had 12 for Auburn. ... Tyrese Proctor and Dariq Whitehead each scored 15 points and No. 15 Duke rolled past Maryland-Eastern Shore 82-55 while using an all-freshman starting lineup for the first time in program history. Kyle Filipowski added 14 points as Duke (10-2) won its fourth game in a row. ... Oscar Tshiebwe scored 28 points and had 12 rebounds to lead No. 16 Kentucky over Yale 69-59. The Wildcats (7-2) pushed their winning streak to four games in a tougher-than-expected contest against the Bulldogs (8-3) from the Ivy League. ... Andrew Funk and Myles Dread combined for 11 three-pointers to help Penn State beat No. 17 Illinois 74-59. Funk and Jalen Pickett led all scorers with 20 points each, Seth Lundy added 16 and Dread had 15 to lead the Nittany Lions (7-1, 1-1). ... Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run in a 87-64 blowout of Denver for its fifth consecutive victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for the Bruins (8-2). ... Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points, Alex Ducas added 17 and Saint Mary's knocked off No. 22 San Diego State 68-61 in the Jerry Colangelo Classic. ... Mike Miles Jr. returned to the TCU lineup with 18 points and the 24th-ranked Horned Frogs extended their winning streak to six games with an 83-75 win over SMU.

WOMEN

In Top 25 women's games Saturday, Myah Selland scored nine of her 20 points in the fourth quarter, and South Dakota State held off No. 24 Kansas State 82-78 in Kansas City. South Dakota State (6-4) never trailed after the first quarter. Gabby Gregory tried to bring the Wildcats (9-2) back, with 12 of her 31 points coming in the fourth quarter. ... Olivia Miles became the first Notre Dame player with three career triple-doubles as the No. 5 Fighting Irish overwhelmed Merrimack 108-44 in South Bend, Ind. Miles, who last March became the first freshman, male or female, to record a triple-double in an NCAA Tournament game, finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists. ... Alissa Pili hit 13 of 18 shots from the floor and scored 28 points to lead No. 15 Utah over in-state rival BYU 76-59 in the 110th meeting between the schools. Utah (8-0) now leads the all-time series, 68-42. ... Morgan Maly scored a career-high 24 points and No. 18 Creighton held off Drake 75-71 in Omaha, Neb. Maly sank 9 of 16 shots and four three-pointers, adding six rebounds for the Bluejays (8-1), who snapped a four-game skid against the Bulldogs (5-3). Emma Ronsiek added 19 points. ... Maddy Siegrist scored 31 points, the 20th time she has scored at least 30, and No. 25 Villanova used a hot start to roll to a 82-59 win over Big Five rival Saint Joseph's. Lucy Olsen scored 20 points, making all three of her three-pointers and 8 of 10 overall. Burke finished 4 of 4 from distance as the Wildcats (9-2) finished 13 of 20 from long range.