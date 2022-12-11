ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Arena hosts ‘CoComelon’; ‘Nutcracker’ in Fort Smith





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

FUN: 'CoComelon LIVE'

"CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey," a Broadway-style musical production inspired by the YouTube show, takes the stage at 6 p.m. Tuesday in The Theater@Simmons Bank Arena, the North Little Rock venue's reduced-seating footprint.

Tickets are $36-$81 (plus service charges, with an eight-ticket limit). Visit ticketmaster.com.

DANCE: Fort Smith 'Nutcracker'

Western Arkansas Ballet's 37th annual performance of Peter Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" will star Washington Ballet dancers Ashley Murphy-Wilson as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Nicholas Cowden as her Cavalier, heading up a cast of more than 100 local children and adults, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St., Fort Smith.

Tickets are $30, $20 for children and students (with a valid student ID). Call (479) 785-0152 or visit waballet.org.

The Beartones from Missouri State University competed in the 2019 VoiceJam at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

AUDITIONS: VoiceJam competition

A cappella groups across the country can audition to earn a place in the annual VoiceJam competition, April 15 at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center. Jan. 31 is the deadline for groups of two to 20 performers to submit video audition materials online via waltonartscenter.org. There is no age limit and no school affiliation is necessary. The competition can feature up to eight groups; the announcement of those chosen will be announced Feb. 20.

The grand champion will win a professionally produced video of their set; there will also be awards for outstanding arrangement, vocal percussion, soloist and choreography.

Also, Northwest Arkansas singers 18 and older can audition, Jan. 31-Feb. 28, for the first VoiceJam vocal band that will perform during competition intermission. Audition instructions will come out soon.

Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org/voicejam.

ETC.: Poetry contests

Poets' Roundtable of Arkansas announces these annual student poetry contests for spring of 2023:

◼️ Collegiate — Pat Laster Collegiate Contest: Open to students across the state. Top three winners will receive a total of $1,000 (first, $500; second, $300; third, $200). Entries are due March 15.

◼️ Junior and senior high — Harding Stedler Memorial Student Contests: Students across the state are eligible; no entry fee. Total amount of prizes is $215. Entries are due March 1.

◼️ Senior high — National Federation of State Poetry Societies Student Contest: Open to students across the United States. Total amount of prizes is $115. Entries are due March 13.

There is no entry fee for any of the contests. Materials are posted online at poetsroundtableofarkansas.org/contests.



