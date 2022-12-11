Arkansas achievers

J.P. Gairhan — a 2019 honors graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville — was named a Schwarzman Scholar, one of 151 students out of nearly 3,000 candidates worldwide who will receive a full scholarship for graduate study in global affairs at Tsinghua University in Beijing, one of China’s premiere universities. Originally from Cabot, Gairhan graduated cum laude in 2019 with a degree in history, political science, and African and African American studies from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences. The scholarships are intended to recognize future leaders in a broad range of disciplines, educating and preparing the world’s most exceptional people to confront the most difficult challenges of the coming century, while also developing an understanding of China that will be essential to leading in the future. Gairhan plans to pursue a career with the U.S. Agency for International Development as a foreign service officer and focus on projects related to youth development and education.

The Large Urology Group Practice Association, the only nonprofit urology trade association in the United States, named Dr. Gail Reede Jones of Arkansas Urology the inaugural recipient of the Spirit of Independence Award. The association recognized Jones — the first female urologist in the state of Arkansas — for her dedication and service to her patients and the practice of independent urology.

Cynthia Nance, dean of the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville, will receive the Association of American Law Schools Section on Women in Legal Education’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement Award in January. The purpose of the award is to honor an individual who has had a distinguished career of teaching, service and scholarship for at least 20 years. The recipient is someone who has impacted women, the legal community, the academy and the issues that affect women through mentoring, writing, speaking, activism and by providing opportunities for others. Previous recipients include Kimberle Crenshaw of Columbia Law School, Robin West of Georgetown University Law Center and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the inaugural recipient and the award’s namesake.

Little Rock Public Radio stations KUAR-FM 89.1 and KLRE-FM Classical 90.5 selected Kevin Jones with the 2022 Beverly Ann Lacefield Award, which was created in 2001 to honor an individual for exceptional service to public radio in central Arkansas. The award is named after a previous staff member, Beverly Ann Lacefield. Jones has volunteered at Little Rock Public Radio for more than a decade, leading phone room coordination during pledge drives. Friends describe Jones as trustworthy, reliable, humorous and caring.

Three students from the University of Arkansas Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences in Fayetteville received the highest degree available in the National future Farmers of America Organization. Sophomore Josie Kelly of Mountain Home and junior Austin Rowland of Mount Ida, both from the Department of Agricultural Education, Communications and Technology, and McKayla Williams of Fayetteville, a sophomore from the Department of Poultry Science, received their American Degrees during the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo. Fewer than 1% of FFA members receive their American Degrees, which makes it one of the highest honors bestowed on a member. To receive the American FFA degree from National FFA, students must meet the minimum qualifications such as: receiving their state degree; earning at least $10,000 and productively investing $7,500, or earning and productively investing $2,000, and working 2,250 hours more than scheduled class time; having a scholastic record of “C” or higher; and participating in at least 50 hours of community service. FFA is the premier youth organization preparing members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture.

Huneycutt Farms in Arkadelphia (Clark County) was named today as the 2022 Arkansas Farm Family of the Year. Brothers Ted and Steve Huneycutt have been farming for 35 years. Ted and his wife, Cindy, have four adult children, Sara, Trey, Luke and Greyson. Steve and his wife, Leanne, have four adult children, Josh, Jessica, Ashley and Logan.They grow cotton, corn, wheat, soybeans, hay and raise cattle on 4,000 acres. In addition to the farm, they operate Benchmark Ag, a risk management service, providing producers with cash sale recommendations along with commodity futures, options and crop insurance. The family also owns the Barn at Richwoods. They also are constructing their own meat processing plant, Ouachita Valley Meat Company, which will offer products and processing capabilities for producers interested in selling their own products. As Arkansas Farm Family of the Year, the Huneycutts will compete with nine other southeastern state winners in the Swisher Sweets/ Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year program in Moultrie, Ga. Huneycutt Farms was the West Central District Farm Family of the Year. The seven other district winners for the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year honor are: Bubba and Jay Lindsey of Forrest City (St. Francis County), East Central District; Ben and Mandy Hays of Pleasant Plains (Independence County), North Central District; Terry and Clay Smith of Paragould (Greene County), Northeast District; Kevin and Teresa/ Kenyon and Josie Hostetler of Green Forest (Carroll County), Northwest District; Clay and Shannon Young of Poplar Grove (Phillips County), Southeast District; Tim and Jana Robertson of Hope (Hempstead County), Southwest District; Stobaugh Brothers Farm/William, Robert & Barry Stobaugh of Atkins (Conway County), Western District. Video of this year’s official Farm Family of the Year announcement can be viewed at www.arfb.com/farmfamily.

Leo Cummings III has been appointed to the Institute of Organization Management’s national board of trustees. As a member of the trustees, Cummings will help set the strategic direction of Institute, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and will take an active role in advancing the Institute’s standard operating and curriculum policies. Cummings serves as the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce’s director of sales and membership engagement. He has worked at the Conway chamber since 2016.

Kaleb Turner has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 Top Qualitative Thesis Award from the National Communication Association’s Master’s Education Section. Turner is a 2021 graduate of the Department of Communication’s Master of Arts program at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. His thesis, “Investigating the Role of Social Capital and Everyday Communication in Campus Community Resilience During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” was advised by associate professor Matthew Spialek. The aim of Turner’s project was to understand how a university community communicatively constructed resilience during a public health crisis that disrupted the traditional capacities individuals and communities rely on when faced with adversity. Turner now works for Fulbright College as an assistant director of communications and is an adjunct lecturer for the Department of Communication.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements. Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

Please follow these guidelines:

1) Must be an Arkansan or have graduated from a school in Arkansas.

2) Received an award, scholarship, medal or promotion.

Pageants, deans’ lists, graduations or military enlistments are not accepted.

No photographs please.

To submit an Achiever, email us at news@ arkansasonline.com with the words “Arkansas Achievers” in the subject line.