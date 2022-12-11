Arkansas’ freshman lawmakers get crash court on basics

LITTLE ROCK -- "Schoolhouse Rock!" may have taught a generation of children about the basics of civics, but absent from the 1970s-era cartoon are the real ins and outs of government, like how to get on a committee chair's good side or where to find the restroom.

Last week, 26 first-time lawmakers from the Arkansas House of Representatives came to the state Capitol for a three-day crash course in state-level civics. Impending freshman lawmakers, not yet sworn in, learned the basics of their new job, like how to vote or make sure their bill survives a round in committee.

"It was a lot to cover, but I thought the organization of it was extremely helpful," said Brandon Achor, a freshman Republican from Maumelle.

Newly elected representatives said last week's orientation was everything from overwhelming to endearing, and included a schedule of mock committee meetings.

Even Stetson Painter, a former staffer for U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, said some of the information presented during orientation was new to him.

"I just think, the unspoken rules, in the way you interact with members and really just how the process works," said Painter, a Republican from Mountain Home. "It's beyond just the whole, old 'Schoolhouse Rock!', back in the day, a bill is just a bill."

Many of the soon-to-be state representatives are new to the world of lawmaking, where there are formal rules like asking for permission to speak or being required to address comments to "Mr. Speaker" on the floor or "Mr. or Madam Chairperson" while in committee.

"What I thought was most helpful was learning the vernacular and the expected way to address or approach comments on the house floor," Achor said.

The theoretical process of getting a bill passed is relatively straightforward, at least in the "Schoolhouse Rock!" version, which explains the basic process. But often unsaid in lawmaking are the things that require nuance, like getting on a key committee chair's good side.

"It's just really the communication piece and be willing to listen," said Steven Walker, a newly elected Republican from Horseshoe Bend on his main takeaway from the week.

Walker said state Rep. Stu Smith, R-Batesville, had previously invited him to the Capitol and gave him a tour.

"He showed me where the bathrooms were," Walker said.

Freshman representatives said veteran colleagues who participated in the orientation helped show them the ropes. State representatives like Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana; Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs; Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage; and Fred Love, D-Mabelvale, helped guide some of the new lawmakers.

But seniority plays a big role in the House, and it is the key factor in how committee assignments and a member's seat are chosen.

"The weight and importance of seniority is something I observed," Achor said. "It wasn't explicitly explained, it was just obvious as we chose committees or we chose seats."

The Bureau of Legislative Research is an important and often overlooked group of staffers who play a key part in the lawmaking process. Lawmakers cannot introduce new bills or resolutions without first presenting them to the group, according to House rules.

Bills concerning local government, education, corrections or the lottery are also required to have a "fiscal impact statement," according to House rules.

"I didn't really realize how much support that's in place with the [Bureau of Legislative Research] and stuff like that," said Zach Gramlich, a Republican from Fort Smith.

Gramlich, a middle school teacher, said he understands why there are so many rules governing how members may address one another or hurdles to leap through before a lawmaker can introduce a bill.

"I think it's nice," he said. "You don't want everyone standing up and screaming."

The 94th General Assembly will include 27 new members, although one of those, Grant Hodges, has served previously. The new class of representatives is overwhelmingly Republican, with Tara Shephard of Little Rock serving as the lone newly elected Democrat.

"I walked away from that orientation feeling some level of confidence going into my first term," Shephard said.