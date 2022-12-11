Arkansas' hospitality and staff impress Bruce

FAYETTEVILLE — Iowa transfer receiver Arland Bruce IV enjoyed the hospitality during his official visit to Arkansas while meeting Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman and his staff.

“I got to tour the facilities,” said Bruce, who arrived Friday and left Sunday. “Great facilities, obviously SEC, and got to go on the field. Got to meet the new strength coach. Just talking to Coach Pittman and possibly future teammates, it's just been awesome.

“Everybody has been showing me a lot of love. It's just been a great vibe here.”

Bruce (5-10, 198) caught 19 passes for 187 yards and 1 touchdown, and rushed 12 times for 57 yards and 1 touchdown as a sophomore this season while starting 8 games. He also returned 19 punts for 123 yards.

He started 4 games as a freshman and had 25 catches for 209 yards and 1 touchdown, and rushed for 65 yards and 3 touchdowns on 10 carries.

Bruce’s father played receiver at Minnesota before going on to play for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. His cousin is NFL Hall of Fame receiver Isaac Bruce.

Fayetteville was better than the younger Bruce expected.

“It was a lot better,” Bruce said. “It’s a lot warmer than I'm used to, too. I got off the plane with a coat and I was instantly sweating when I got in the car.”

Bruce, who was rated a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports and Rivals out of Olathe (Kan.) Ankeny High School in 2021, was able to hang out with receivers coach Kenny Guiton on Saturday and learn more about his role if he was a to be a Razorback.

“Yesterday for me and my mom, we went with Coach G,” he said. “We just went through film and what I would do if I came here to play for the Razorbacks. How they would get me the ball easily. Bubble screens and things they think I could do with the ball in my hands. Get it in my hands quick. Deep shots.

“Just a lot of different ways they could implement me into the game plan.”

Bruce was hosted by freshman receiver Isaiah Sategna.

"Next week I'm visiting Mississippi State then I will weigh my options from there,” he said, “and make a decision hopefully by the end of the month."

He has three years of eligibility left.