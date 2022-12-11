Armstrong feels at home on Arkansas trip

FAYETTEVILLE — Texas A&M-Commerce transfer receiver Andrew Armstrong felt at home during his official visit that started Friday and ended around noon Sunday.

“The visit was good,” said Armstrong, whose lead recruiter is receivers coach Kenny Guiton. “I just felt very at home here. I liked the campus, I like the facilities, everything around Arkansas and Fayetteville. It showed why it's a top four place to live.

“I just liked everything about the visit.”

Armstrong, 6-5, 197 pounds, entered the transfer portal Nov. 22, a day after Football Championship Subdivision athletes were able.

Arkansas, Louisville, North Carolina State, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Miami, Wisconsin and numerous other programs extended offers after he announced intentions to transfer.

Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers transferred to Arkansas for the 2022 season and were the top receivers this season. Haselwood had 59 receptions for 702 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Landers had 44 catches for 780 yards and 7 touchdowns.

With the Razorbacks’ fourth-leading receiver Ketron Jackson entering the portal, Armstrong sees an opportunity to start next season.

"I mean, being able to come in and help the team,” said Armstrong, who played at Bishop Dunne in Dallas prior to college. “They brought in two transfers last year that are now going to the draft, and they lost another one, so it puts more on me wanting to come here.”

He plans to enroll at his new school in January and will have two years of eligibility.

Armstrong, who was accompanied by his parents to Arkansas, recorded 62 receptions for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore. He had 15 catches for 297 yards and 3 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.

He previously said he would visit Missouri next week, but a decision could come earlier.