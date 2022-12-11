Bangladesh ralliers urge premier’s exit, government change

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied Saturday in Bangladesh's capital to demand the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and install a caretaker before next general elections expected to be held in early 2024.

The supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, reached the protest venue in Dhaka overnight amid tight security while Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan warned of dire consequences in case of violence from the rally.

Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for the third consecutive time, have repeatedly ruled out the opposition's demand, saying a caretaker government goes against the spirit of the country's constitution.

Faruk Hossain, a spokesman of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told the Associated Press that the venue at Golapbagh in Dhaka has a capacity of maximum 30,000 people and if the adjacent streets were considered, the rally could not have drawn more than 60,000 people.

Witnesses said up to 100,000 opposition activists joined the rally.

Zahiruddin Swapan, a former two-time opposition lawmaker and party spokesman, told the AP that by Saturday afternoon about 1.5 million opposition supporters joined the rally.

"We want a free and fair election. To facilitate that, this repressive government must go, Parliament must be dissolved and a new Election Commission should be installed," he said. "They came to power through vote rigging and intimidation."

Saturday's rally was the 10th from the main opposition party after it announced in September it will hold protests in 10 big cities across the country.

All the previous rallies outside Dhaka drew huge crowds despite challenges including what the party said were politically motivated transport strikes and intimidation by security agencies and the ruling party. Both police and the ruling party denied such allegations.

On Friday, detectives raided homes of two senior party leaders, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Both were denied bail.

On Saturday, seven Bangladesh Nationalist Party lawmakers at the rally announced their resignations from Parliament.