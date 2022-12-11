Bankruptcy watch

ARKADELPHIA Patricia Lorraine Petermann, 50 Angela Lane, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
ATKINS Lois Margaret Pawl, P.O. Box 6, Dec. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
BENTON Micah LeAnn Qualls, 810 Coral Cove, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Bette S. Kennedy, 2503 W. Robinhood Drive, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
Heather D. Fowler, 1907 Ark. 5 North, Apt. 701, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
Brian Carter, 1907 Ark. 5 North, Apt. 701, Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
BIGELOW Robert Woodrow White, 38 River Crest Drive, Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Patricia Ann White, 38 River Crest Drive, Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
BROOKLAND Christopher Warren Bowman, 2558 CR 762, Dec. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
CABOT James Terry Smiley, 10 Plaza Cove, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
Deborah J. Goffe, 400 N. Port Drive, Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN LaQuisha Nicole Kelley, 702 Sharp Ave., Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
CAVE CITY Brittney Dew, 903 School Road, Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Christian Dew, 903 School Road, Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
CENTERTON Trinity Kay Lynn Conley, 721 Tripoli Road, Dec. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
Tommy Harold Holt, 723 Appleridge Drive, Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Stephanie Sivils, 20 Sagebrush, Dec. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
Virginia M Babb, 9 Redwolf Trail, Dec. 5, 2022, Chapter 7.
Mechelle Clark, 1705 Hutto St., Apt. A, Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
CROSSETT Patrick Eugene Jackson Hall, 505 Main St. Apt B, Dec. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
DE WITT Colton Westfall, 1102 S. Main St., Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Heidi Westfall, 1102 S. Main St., Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
DONALDSON James Christopher Batson, 136 Hoagland Road, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
James Christopher Batson, 136 Hoagland Road, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Leanne Lynn Batson, 136 Hoagland Road, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
DYER Joyce Lewis, 102 Geyer St., Dec. 5, 2022, Chapter 7.
William T. Lewis Sr., 102 Geyer St., Dec. 5, 2022, Chapter 7.
EL DORADO Terranda Jackson, 550 Beverly Drive, Apt. 411, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Corey Covey, 495 N. Coral Canyon Loop Apt 306, Dec. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
Christopher Arthur Webb, 4494 W. Wales Drive, Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kristen Renee Patterson, 2883 W. Wildwood, Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
FORDYCE Chistopher A. Owens, 2718 Barnes St., Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Megan Daniel, 2718 Barnes St., Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Amanda Marie Wells, 3419 S. 91st St., Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
FOUKE Michael Shepherd, 2003 MC 40, Dec. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Candice Shepherd, 2003 MC 40, Dec. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Gloria Jeanne Pilgreen, P.O. Box 27, Dec. 5, 2022, Chapter 7.
GREEN FOREST Penny Stewart, 1203 CR 614, Dec. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
GREENBRIER Rickey W. Clements, 447 Ark. 225 West, Dec. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
Janet K. Clements, 447 Ark. 225 West, Dec. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
GURDON Teresa Ann Muldrow, 402 W. Miller St., Dec. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jerry Dewayne Dickens, 308 South St., Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
HAZEN Randall Todd Hunter, P.O. Box 563, Dec. 5, 2022, Chapter 11.
Sarah Donnell, P.O. Box 81, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Shedrick Norful, P..O Box 21836, Dec. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Shakila M. Jones, 200 Mitchell St., Dec. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Daniel Thomas Simonovich, 118 Chadwood St., Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
Bobby Tedford, 112 Meredith Place, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
S. Jean Carpenter, P.O. Box 21665, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Michael Paul Checchi, 8 Holgar Lane, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kathleen Ann Checchi, 8 Holgar Lane, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
HUNTSVILLE Kayla Jane Thomas, 505 Lee St., Dec. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Lisa Rose Robinson, 1600 S. J.P. Wright Loop Road, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
Bertie Franklin Snyder, 401 Vine St., Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Terry Dale Snyder, 401 Vine St., Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
Whitney Nechole Johnson, 1601 Carolyn St., Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Gina Amerson, 3312 Caraway Commons Drive, Dec. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
JUDSONIA Don Michael Murphree, 225 Paradise Road, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
LINCOLN Duane W. Kilpatrick, 204 E. Bean St., Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Vickie Lynn Dumas, 8 Clove Circle, Dec. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Matthew Dennis Queen, 1420 Breckenridge Drive, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
Shekela Shanta Stevenson, 6 Diamanitina Way, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Trammell Montgomery, 1801 Champlin Drive, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Evelyn L. Moorehead, 46 Saratoga Drive, Dec. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cynthia Renae Collins, 113 Woodridge Court, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Christopher L. Lyas Jr., 1100 Brookside Drive, Apt 3, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Christopher James Allen, 2 McGovern Drive, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cynthia Rae Allen, 2 McGovern Drive, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Astra L. Dean, 2607 Daisy Cove, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Latrice R. Young, 3501 W. 13th, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
MALVERN James L. Nabors Jr., 1735 Smoke Ridge Road, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Faith M. Nabors, 1735 Smoke Ridge Road, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Crystal Lynn Bond, 599 Raines Road, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
MAYFLOWER Melanie L. Mitchell, 43 Ledrick, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
MENA Patricia Anne Adams, PO Box 1811, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
MINERAL SPRINGS Hendrix Walton III, P.O. Box 634, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Robin Walton, P.O. Box 634, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Stephen Rochelle Moore, 432 N. Larkin St., Dec. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
Keith Alan Ballard, 125 Midway Rte, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
MORRILTON Brian Rippeto, 305 Oak St., Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
NEWARK Charles Bracey, 1655B N. Hill St., Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 7.
NORFORK Jessica Trivitt, P.O. Box 57, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Adrienne Keith, 617 Maple St., Apt. 201, Dec. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Jimmy E. Tolliver, 5910 Tolliver Lane, Dec. 5, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ruby Lee Miller, 4925 Velvet Ridge Drive, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Staci York Konrad, 1305 Nicole Drive, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
Johnnie Deneisha Bishop, 10721 Paul Eells Drive, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Rod Bridges, 75 Riverfront Drive, Apt. 201, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Cheryl P. Bridges, 75 Riverfront Drive, Apt. 201, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Arlisha Johnson, 2409 S. Berkley Drive, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
James Baxter Sanders, 3420 B, Ark. 161, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
OSCEOLA Annette J. Dority, 1925 N. Pearl St., Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Ellilah Mitchell, 603 Greg Drive, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Rayshun Reed, 3905 Little John Drive, Dec. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Latees M. Shelton, 5207 Faucett Road, Unit B, Dec. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
LaToya Nichole Cross, 4415 S. Olive St., Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Shunda Gentry, 1108 S. Holly St., Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Ollie M. Pugh, 1410 N. Magnolia, Dec. 5, 2022, Chapter 7.
Kirk Sheltman Sr., 6205 Brinkley Road, Dec. 5, 2022, Chapter 7.
Sarah Sheltman, 6205 Brinkley Road, Dec. 5, 2022, Chapter 7.
Dale Gearhart Medley, 3901 S Mulberry St., Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Sandra Darlene Medley, 3901 S Mulberry St., Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
Kellie Martin, 1206 S. Larch St., Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.
RUSSELLVILLE Monica D. Stone, 1016 N. Sidney Ave., Apt. C, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
SHERIDAN Donna Lou Stratton, 198 Grant 756, Dec. 1, 2022, Chapter 7.
Matthew Scott Robinowitz, 5 Williams Drive, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Willette Amanda Robinowitz, 5 Williams Drive, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Elton Britton McGarity, 439 Grant 54, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
Mandy Marie McGarity, 439 Grant 54, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Elise R. Leggett, 89 Faulkner Gap Road, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Christopher R. Leggett, 89 Faulkner Gap Road, Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
Stasha Brewer, 1908 Oakbrook Drive, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Julio Cesar Figueroa, 2510 Shadow Brook Court, Apt. 101, Dec. 4, 2022, Chapter 7.
STUTTGART Tiffany Lorraine Reeves, 902 E. Cleveland St., Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 13.
TRUMANN Billy Bishop, 317 Gum Ave., Dec. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
Glenda Bishop, 317 Gum Ave., Dec. 1, 2022, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Lori Busby, 700 N. Roselawn, Dec. 5, 2022, Chapter 7.
Lula Mems-Chandler, 717 Sula Lane, Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
Sheila Ann Knight, 444 Ross Ave., Dec. 6, 2022, Chapter 7.
Melissa Powers, 1413½ Clover Lane, Dec. 7, 2022, Chapter 13.