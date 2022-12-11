The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Nov. 30

Suzanne and Wes Anderson, Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 1

Hayley and Keller Kittler, Carlisle, daughter.

Dec. 2

Cara and Michael Hazlewood , Little Rock, twin daughters.

Dec. 4

Brittany Fremin and Sean Smith, Little Rock, daughter.

Elizabeth and Andrew LeMay, Little Rock, son.

Dec. 5

Guyan and Charles Simmons, Bryant, son.

Brittany Edwards and Christopher Ishmael, Little Rock, son.

Jalisa and Geoffrey Jackson, Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 6

Mackenzie and Phillip Whisenhunt, Maumelle, son.

Jordan Reed and Justin Lewis, White Hall, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Nov. 28

Paulette Walls and Lawerence Goodman, North Little Rock, son.

Nov. 29

Rosalyn Brown and Jeffery Whittington, Little Rock, daughter.

Kimberly and Tristian McGee, Donaldson, son.

Dec. 4

Megan and Christopher Reese, Little Rock, daughter.