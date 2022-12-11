Arkansas State University notebook: Board applauds service of Jackson

Board applauds service of Jackson

The Arkansas State University System board of trustees approved an official resolution last week honoring Philip Jackson for his decades of service.

Jackson began his employment with Arkansas State University in 1985, serving as a budget officer and grants and contract accountant for the Jonesboro campus, according to ASU System President Chuck Welch.

From 1995 until his retirement this month, Jackson served the Arkansas State University System Foundation in various capacities, from business manager (1995-1997), to controller (1997-2000), to controller/treasurer (2000-2015), to president (2015-2022).

Two researchers receive awards

During last week's Arkansas State University System board of trustees meeting, ASU Chancellor Todd Shields highlighted a pair of "significant National Science Foundation awards" received recently by the schoo.

A $586,231 award for the acquisition of a nanoindente -- the main component for indentation hardness tests used in nanoindentation, the primary method for measuring and testing very small volumes of mechanical properties -- was received by Drew Fleming, and Josh Park received a $174,864 award for studying heat transfer enhancement of cold plates using vortex generators, he said. Both Fleming and Park are assistant professors of mechanical engineering.

Shields also noted in his chancellor's report to the board that admissions are up at ASU compared with this point last year. ASU has added recruiters, is making sure to follow up with students as soon as they're accepted to ASU, and started a digital marketing campaign.

$2.2M is granted at Beebe campus

Arkansas State University-Beebe learned in September that the U.S. Department of Education had funded its 2020 Title III grant proposal, "Connected from the Start," with more than $2.2 million over five years, according to Chancellor Jennifer Methvin.

The project supports expanding course delivery options by adding 36 additional master course shells, hiring an additional instructional designer, and providing training for faculty and staff; improving overall retention rates by implementing a new early-alert system for students who may be struggling; and ensuring holistic support of students through the creation of a student one-stop shop -- to be housed in the student center where the college bookstore once was -- to better serve students through the advising, admitting, enrollment and financial aid processes, as well as a Virtual Student One-Stop online.

Chilled water plan gains board's OK

The Arkansas State University System board of trustees approved a chilled water replacement project for the Reynolds Center and the University Center on the campus of Arkansas State University Mid-South.

Combining and upgrading the systems between the two buildings "will result in a significant increase in efficiency," according to the ASU System.

Private funds will cover two-thirds of the $1.5 million project, with the remaining $500,000 covered by institutional reserves, and the project is scheduled for completion this summer.

Conference room takes Coulter name

The conference room in the Marion Berry Renewable Energy Center at Arkansas State University Mid-South will be named after Alex P. Coulter, effective immediately, following approval by the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees on Friday.

Coulter served Mid-South Community College as a founding member of its board of trustees from October of 1992 until its merger with the ASU System in July of 2015, and he continued to serve as a member of the ASU Mid-South's board of visitors until the expiration of his term this year, according to the ASU System. He lobbied then-Gov. Bill Clinton on behalf of the college, and -- as owner and publisher of The Evening Times newspaper -- "tirelessly promoted the idea of the college" and its establishment.

Design complete for amphitheater

At Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, the design phase for an amphitheater -- situated in a spot on campus that forms a natural seating bowl -- is complete, and bids should open next month for the project, according to Chancellor Robin Myers.

The amphitheater, which will accommodate approximately 10,000 people for concerts and events, is privately funded through gifts made to the Arkansas State University System Foundation for the benefit of ASU-Mountain Home.

New roles set in '23 for board members

Some members of the Arkansas State University System board of trustees will have new roles in 2023.

Beginning Jan. 1, Jerry Morgan will be the chairman. Morgan, a native of Harrisburg, lives in Jonesboro. He has worked in banking for over 28 years and is regional president for First National Bank, which is the naming sponsor of First National Bank Arena on the Arkansas State University campus.

He replaces Christy Clark of Little Rock, whose board service is scheduled to end next month, unless she is reappointed by the new governor.

Steve Eddington of Benton will take over as vice chairman from Price Gardner of Little Rock. Gardner will continue to serve as a trustee.

Bishop Robert G. Rudolph Jr. of Bryant will succeed Niel Crowson of Jonesboro as secretary. Crowson will continue to serve as a trustee.

Trustees unanimously approved the changes Friday.