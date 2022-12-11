Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Nabholz Construction, Corp., 1 Childrens Way, $740,480.

Carson & Associates, 1724 Bishop St., $457,000.

AMR Construction, 2600 John Wesley Drive, $300,000.

Neeraj Kumar, 13624 Vimy Ridge Road, Alexander, $300,000.

Mapp, LLC., 11201 Bass Pro Parkway, $150,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Gardner Custom Homes, 1700 N. Pierce St., $325,000.

YSD Design & Development, 1011 S. Woodrow St., $250,000.

YSD Design & Development, 1021 S. Woodrow St., $250,000.

KustomMade Properties, 1510 S. Martin St., $230,000.

Bradford Construction, 102 Pebble Beach Drive, $200,000.

J. Garner Construction, LLC., 2418 W. 17th St., $180,000.

Shannon Mitchell, 3200 Shenandoah Valley Drive, $147,000.

Ronald Wilkerson, 1211 S. Cross St., $130,000.

Arium Development, LLC., 1014 S. Woodrow St., $129,000.

Westbrook Premier Builds, 7 Sologne Circle, $100,000.

Bean Construction, 7500 Kingwood Road, $85,000.

CM Restoration, 2101 S. Arch St., $82,600.

Hugo Arevalo, 13100 Alexander Road, Alexander, $80,000.