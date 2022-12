The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

North Little Rock

72114

• 111 W. Pershing Blvd, commercial, Murphy USA, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18, property valued at $400.

• 601 N. Cypress St., commercial, U-Haul, 5:38 a.m. Nov. 20, property valued at $10,500.

• 4017 E. Broadway St., commercial, Broadway Motor Sports, 10 p.m. Nov. 25, property value unknown.

72116

• 5320 John F. Kennedy Blvd, commercial, Captain D's, 12:11 a.m. Nov. 23, property valued at $1,689.

72117

• 5325 W. Bethany Road, residential, Jerry Obannon, 12 p.m. Nov. 25, property valued at $4,500.

72118

• 3623 N. Willow St., residential, Jose Gonzalez Jr., 9 p.m. Nov. 22, property valued at $300.