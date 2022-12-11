Business people

BANKING

Wes Long, of Tichnor, has joined Stone Bank as a loan officer at the bank's DeWitt and Gillett locations.

COMMERCE

Leo Cummings III has been appointed to the Institute of Organization Management's national board of trustees where he will help set the strategic direction of Institute, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Edafio Technology Partners announced the addition of Chris Martin, who joins the professional management team in the newly created position of vice president of Platform Engineering.

MARKETING

Rob Anderson has been named vice president of Marketing and Communications at JTS Financial Services.

MEDICAL

Dr. Arwa Albashaireh has joined the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as an assistant professor in the Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

Notices of executive promotions, new hires or job changes should be sent to: People Editor; Business News Department; Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; P.O. Box 2221; Little Rock, Ark. 72203, or by email to news@arkansasonline.com. Notices should be limited to a few paragraphs and may be accompanied by a photograph, preferably a glossy black and white, which will be used on a space available basis. Photos cannot be returned.