Camden man arrested after car chase

A Camden man was arrested after leading police on a chase Wednesday afternoon, according to a police incident report.

According to the report, a Camden officer was on U.S. 278 when he saw a silver Lexus attempt an improper lane change, almost causing an accident.

The officer ran the plates of the vehicle, which were expired. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, it sped off. The officer chased the vehicle until its driver lost control and ran into a group of trees.

Inside the vehicle, police reported finding marijuana, a .22-caliber rifle, sandwich baggies and $129 in cash.

The driver, identified as Blaine Strickland, 21, was arrested on charges of fleeing, driving on a suspended license and possession of marijuana and also cited for several traffic violations. He was taken to the Ouachita County jail.