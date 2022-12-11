City on the brink

I'm writing about Little Rock in the Sunday edition of the statewide newspaper because it's important to the whole state that its largest city do well. I look to our east where most Mississippians have written off their capital city of Jackson as a lost cause. Those with the money to do so head to Oxford or the Gulf Coast.

Fortunately, Little Rock is no Jackson. Arkansas' capital city continues to gain population (albeit slowly) in each census. Jackson has been bleeding population for 40 years. But we would be sticking our heads in the sand if we didn't admit as we near the end of 2022 that Little Rock is a deeply divided city where divisions became even deeper during the mayor's race.

Frank Scott Jr. won re-election without a runoff, but Scott will do himself no favors in a second term if he fails to realize that almost half of voters supported someone else.

I had feared all along that someone would play the race card, but was surprised when it was Scott's side that did it. The NAACP's local chapter sullied its reputation shortly before election day when it leveled unfounded charges against Larry Jegley, one of the most competent prosecuting attorneys central Arkansas has ever seen.

Jegley rightly reacted strongly to the way folks at Little Rock City Hall continue to violate the state's Freedom of Information Act. Rather than insisting that city officials obey the law, Scott's supporters played the race card. It helped Scott avoid a runoff, but at what cost to the city?

Watching Scott's first term as mayor, I'm reminded of Bill Clinton's first term as governor from 1979-81. There's the youthful arrogance, the unwillingness to listen to those who try to offer constructive criticism, the attempts to do too much. It took a defeat at the hands of Frank White in 1980 to wake Clinton up. Scott was more fortunate. After four years in office, perhaps he has gained the maturity to learn from first-term mistakes.

I like Scott. Until recently, when he and those around him adopted a bunker mentality, I found him quick to respond to texts. I hope the mayor will accept this criticism in the spirit it's intended. It's time for Scott to:

• Surround himself with some old heads. It's easy to spot the mayor (expensive security detail in tow) at restaurants and bars across the city. He's almost always listening to people his age. I'm all for youth in city government, but the mayor desperately needs one or more veterans of past municipal political battles offering him solid advice. When Clinton lost in 1980, he began listening to political veteran Maurice Smith, the sage of Birdeye. Scott must find his own Maurice Smith.

• Adopt a policy of total transparency at City Hall. I realize that several of those filing FOIA requests are antagonists of the mayor who simply harass city employees. Still, those in city government must acknowledge the stench that now comes from City Hall. The perception is that folks are trying to hide something from taxpayers. And, as they always say in politics, perception is reality.

• Get the vacancies filled in the Little Rock Police Department. When Scott ran for office four years ago, he promised to add 25 additional officers a year for a total of 100 at the end of his first term. Not only were none of those additional officers added, there were about 80 vacancies at the time of the election. In that sense, the department is down 180 officers from what Scott promised us in 2018. If it takes increasing the signing bonus from $10,000 to $30,000, just do it. Do it even if it means cuts in other departments. There's a crisis of confidence. People no longer believe Little Rock is a safe place to do business. It will soon affect economic development. A crisis demands an emergency response.

• Re-establish relationships with members of the Little Rock Board of Directors. You may disagree on their approach to solving problems, but I have no doubt all the members of the board love Little Rock and want to see the capital city thrive. This must be a team approach, mayor. You can't do it alone, and you should quit trying.

• Focus on the basics. You spent too much time in your first term dealing with things that aren't the purview of city government. Public education is critical to the success of the city, for example. But it's not the job of municipal government. Public education belongs to the state and locally elected school boards. Do the work of municipal government (such as getting the dysfunctional LRPD back in working order) and let the school superintendent do his job. You don't have time to do both.

• Continue to focus on infill development. You've been right to shine a spotlight on underserved neighborhoods, but this effort must include the central business district. A city is only as strong as its heart, and the heart of any great city is its downtown. Make sure that the Capitol Avenue redevelopment task force you formed is more than window dressing. Put a number of those extra cops you plan to hire on downtown sidewalks dealing with a growing problem of homeless people and aggressive panhandlers. People statewide are scared to visit downtown Little Rock because city government has forsaken its duty to make them feel safe.

• Find a way to make the city's parks its greatest attraction with more hiking trails, biking trails, youth recreation fields, etc. You had a sales tax proposal that went down in flames because, once again, you were trying to do too much in areas that aren't the responsibility of city government. You could get a sales tax hike passed if it focused just on LRPD funding and park improvements.

The strange thing about the dysfunction at City Hall is that it comes at a time when central Arkansas is about to boom economically. The question now is will the many new employees who work here choose to live in Little Rock or fight traffic twice a day coming from and going back to Saline, Faulkner or Lonoke County.

Central Arkansas is rapidly becoming a distribution and logistics hub. When Amazon built enormous facilities at the Port of Little Rock and in North Little Rock, that sent a message to other companies. Now, Lowe's, Dollar General and Tractor Supply are coming to the region. More announcements are on the way. There are thousands of central Arkansas jobs in this sector that weren't here two years ago.

Meanwhile, Little Rock continues to grow as a regional health-care hub. With nationally recognized institutions such as Arkansas Children's Hospital and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, people come from other states for treatment. With the average age of Americans becoming older, the need for health care grows. That bodes well for regional hubs such as Little Rock.

The technology sector in central Arkansas also continues to expand thanks to companies such as Apptegy in the Riverdale neighborhood of Little Rock and First Orion in North Little Rock.

Little Rock has become a regional banking hub with Bank OZK and Simmons Bank leading the way. Both have added hundreds of high-paying jobs. Bank OZK built a spectacular headquarters in west Little Rock. Simmons, which purchased the former Acxiom headquarters in the River Market District, filled that building with employees faster than expected and bought the former Bank OZK headquarters on Chenal Parkway. There's no end in sight to this financial-sector boom.

The city is blessed with world-class economic developers such as Bryan Day at the Port of Little Rock and Jay Chesshir at the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce. If city government can just get its act together, a new golden era is possible. It must start with you, mayor. The time has come to sit down with city directors, put aside hurt feelings and move forward. Nothing short of that is acceptable to those of us who pay taxes here.

Rex Nelson is a senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.