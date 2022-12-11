Club news: MUFON meets in Fayetteville, Rick Parker speaks to historians

Historians

Rick Parker will present "The Goingsnake Massacre Story" when the Benton County Historical Society meets at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at 306 N.W. Second St. in Bentonville.

Goingsnake Massacre refers to the 11 victims of a fatal shootout on April 15, 1872, in the Goingsnake District of Oklahoma. The United States Marshals and the Cherokee Nation have differing accounts of this shootout. Parker has researched and written the catalog for the Goingsnake Massacre and expects to publish in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Museum.

Rick Parker is a sixth-generation Arkansan and conservator who did his undergraduate work at John Brown University and his graduate work at the Smithsonian Institute. He has worked on objects from the White House, Mount Vernon, Monticello, The Hermitage, Biltmore, Beauvoir, Old Ironsides, NASA, The Cherokee Nation, Clinton Presidential Library and the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library.

Please join us for this interesting piece of history. Seating is limited, so arrive early. Refreshments will be served.

Information: (479) 273-3561.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. Dec 12 at Highland Crossings Center, Room 1001, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The program will be "Google Search Technique" with presenter Joel Ewing.

Sometimes more advanced search techniques than looking for keywords are required to eliminate items that are not of interest and find those that are. This will be an in-person meeting with Zoom simulcast.

The following classes are currently scheduled for December:

• Dec 20: 2-4 p.m. "Basic Computer Security, Part 1," with Justin Sell;

• Dec 21: 1-3 p.m. "Installing WiFi Printers," with Pete Opland.

Next Help Clinics will be from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 21 and Jan. 7.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org or (479) 696-8867.

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild's Christmas luncheon will begin at noon Dec. 12 in the lower level at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista.

Prizes will be awarded in the Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest.

Visitors are asked to bring food assigned to their last name: A-I, desserts; J-Q bread, rolls or dips; and R-Z, salads. Please have your food to the luncheon by 11:30 a.m. Sign-ups are requested. Please contact Sharon Caton at (479) 866-9130 to add your name to the list.

The Guild is also offering an adult beginner's quilt class, starting Jan. 3, 2023. The class will meet weekly for approximately six weeks at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the lower level of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church. Fifteen spots are available this year.

This year's project is a 72-inch-square quilt using two different blocks with borders. Participants are expected to provide their own materials. The sample quilt will be posted on the website at CalicoCutups.com. If you would like to participate, please contact Gail Storm at GLJNStorm@gmail.com to get registration paperwork.

Information: calicocutups01@gmail.com.

Astronomers

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will hold its annual Christmas party starting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Waterway Christian Church, 4074 Arkansas 112 in Bentonville. It will feature a holiday potluck, gift exchange and astronomical movie night with popcorn and Christmas treats.

Monthly club meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at the church.

Information: President Bill Murphy at (479) 855-7180.

Christian Women

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd.

The special feature will utilize old jewelry and wire sculpture to create Jewelry Christmas Trees by Pat Smith from Lancaster, Texas. Smith will also be the inspirational speaker with a talk titled "Finding Pearls."

Breakfast is $10. For reservations, call (479) 366-7562, or text (479) 381-6516, or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

Ko-ko-ci

The Ko-ko-ci Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Washington County Cooperative Extension Office, 2536 N. McConnell Ave. in Fayetteville.

Guest speaker Dr. Wolfgang Alders, Center for Advanced Spatial Technologies, will present "The Archaeology of Social Transformation in Zanzibar, Tanzania." His presentation will discuss results that show the social and ecological processes that produced the conditions of the 19th century settlement system that go back over a millennium.

This event is free and open to the public.

Information: (479) 283-5720.

MUFON

The Northwest Section, Arkansas Mutual UFO Network, will meet from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Fayetteville Drake Field Airport Conference Room.

This meeting will be a holiday special event that will include top Arkansas case reports for 2022, highlights of pathways to disclosure for the year and book reports and reviews from new releases.

Holiday refreshments will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This meeting will take the place of the fourth Saturday meeting for December. The meeting room will be open at 9:30 a.m. for early arrivals. Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in UFOs/UAPs.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony women's barbershop chorus will hold a holiday concert and sing-along from 3 to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at Highlands Christian Church, 1500 Forest Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The chorus encourages you to bring a nonperishable food item such as canned goods to donate to the charity they have chosen to support, Feeding America. All donations are greatly appreciated.

Information: (479) 876-7204.