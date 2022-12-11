Collection of sports books shaped filmmaker Larry Foley’s life

We all have something -- or somewhere -- that fires up the serotonin just by holding it or seeing it: the woods where you grew up playing hide and seek, a Barbie doll collection that dates back to the 1950s, a cabinet full of your mother's old copper cookie cutters, the room in your house that makes you feel the most peaceful. "My Favorite Things" invites Northwest Arkansans to share those special things or places that brings them joy.

Larry Foley is a documentary filmmaker, professor and chairman of the School of Journalism and Strategic Media at the University of Arkansas. He just returned from spending the fall semester in Italy, teaching at the UA's Rome Center and serving as research fellow for the School of International Education. Foley is the winner of eight Mid-America Emmys and is in the Fayetteville Schools Hall of Honor, the Lemke Journalism Hall of Honor and is a member of the Mid-America Emmy Silver Circle for lifetime achievement. His documentaries include "Indians, Outlaws, Marshals and the Hangin' Judge," "The First Boys of Spring" and "If This Walk Could Talk," and he's now in production for "Cries From the Cotton Field," the story of Italian immigrants who came to southeast Arkansas in the late 1800s to work at the Sunnyside cotton plantation -- and later founded the community of Tontitown along with Father Pietro Bandini, a former Jesuit priest.

"It's a moving story of faith, hardship, forgiveness and resilience," says Foley. "I need to raise money to finish, so let's talk!"

Asked about his collections for "My Favorite Things," Foley says he doesn't collect anything now, although he was an avid baseball card collector as a boy. What he does treasure "is a complete set (24) of Chip Hilton sports books, written for young readers by legendary basketball coach Clair Bee in the 1950s and '60s."

"When the books went out of print, I still lacked a few," he says. "Over time, my sister Dana, now of Carrolton, Texas, took it upon herself to search eBay for mint condition Chip Hiltons. For several years, on my birthday or Christmas, she gave me a book I was missing. She had watched me enthusiastically devour the books as a kid and knew I had given up finishing the set."

Here, Foley talks about his collection:

How/when/why the collection began: I got my first book, "Freshman Quarterback," at Bercher Mart in Fort Smith on Nov. 27, 1964. I know because I entered the date on the inside cover. My next book, "Championship Ball," was given to me by my grandmother on Jan.16, 1965. She entered the date and signed it, "Mo Mo Spillers."

What appeals to you about these items? Those books shaped my life. I fell in love with reading, and sports. Subconsciously they taught me how to structure and tell stories, and that the best stories are driven by interesting characters. And go figure, I became a writer, sometimes writing stories and producing films about sports.

What's the most expensive item in the collection? I've wondered if my collection is worth anything. No matter, I'm not giving them up. I never could get my kids or grand kids interested in reading them, so I hope they will find a good home when I'm gone.

Is your collection finished, or ongoing? It's finished.

Is there a white whale you're after? I also have several coaching books written by Clair Bee, and his biography by Dennis Gildea (2013), published by University of Arkansas Press, "Hoop Crazy: The Lives of Clair Bee and Chip Hilton."

What do people say about your collection? I have several friends who read Chip Hilton growing up including Rick Stockdell, David Grace and Craig Swanson, all of Fayetteville. Stockdell is still collecting and is close to completing his set. He tells me he still reads the books. I do not.

What else do you collect? Scripts from my documentaries. Someday I hope to get them bound to pass down to my family.

Foley says he got his first Chip Hilton book, “Freshman Quarterback,” at Bercher Mart in Fort Smith on Nov. 27, 1964. "I know because I entered the date on the inside cover." His next book, “Championship Ball,” was given to him by his grandmother on Jan.16, 1965. "She entered the date and signed it, 'Mo Mo Spillers.'" (Courtesy Photos)



