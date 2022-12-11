Completely in control: Big second quarter lifts Charleston to title

In another dominant performance that has defined its conference and postseason play, Charleston once again captured the Class 3A state football championship.

The Tigers manhandled Booneville for the second time this season, this time using a 28-point second quarter, in winning the school’s sixth state title in a 41-12 victory Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium.

It is Charleston’s first state championship since 2014 and first for Ricky May as Charleston’s head coach. May also won a state title as a player at Booneville in 1986.

Since losing 27-19 to Nashville in Week 3, Charleston (14-1) scored 40 points or more in 11 of its the last 12 games, while the Tigers’ defense allowed just 64 points in that span while posting four shutouts.

“Our defense got better during the playoffs, and our offense has been explosive like this all year,” May said.

Charleston quarterback Brandon Scott was named the game’s Most Valuable Player as he passed for 130 yards, rushed for 101 more and accounted for 4 touchdowns.

“Brandon Scott is the best player in [Class] 3A, and I will debate anyone that wants to talk about it,” May said. “He is a winner. Anything he does, he does it 100%. He is the last guy to leave the gym and the first guy to show up. He is everything you could want as a player.”

Booneville (12-3) was the only team to score double digits against Charleston during that 12-week span in a 42-14 loss on Oct. 21. Saturday night the Tigers built a 28-0 halftime lead and never let the Bearcats in the game.

“Hats off to Charleston. They performed like a state championship team should,” said Booneville Coach Doc Crowley said. “We didn’t play our best tonight so hats off to them because they had a lot to do with that.”

Charleston outgained Booneville 280-60 in the first two quarters, scoring on four of its five possessions while the Tiger defense forced three-and-outs in three of four Bearcat possessions.

The lone possession that Charleston did not score was its first, falling short on a quarterback sneak on a fourth-and-one play. That would be the only time the Tigers fell short in the first half.

Charleston’s second drive was an 86-yard, 8-play march keyed by a 51-yard run by Brevyn Ketter to the Bearcat 23. Three plays later, Ketter, who rushed for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns, scored on a 6-yard run for a 7-0 lead with 10:08 left in the first half.

On their next possession, the Tigers marched 58 yards, kept alive thanks to a 20-yard pass on a fake punt by Scott to Brycen Kendrix, who made a one-handed catch at the Bearcat 35. Scott then three plays later scored on a nifty 22-yard keeper where he avoided a tackle then cut back inside into the end zone. Bryton Ketter’s extra point ricocheted off the right upright but fell through good for a 14-0 lead with 5:13 left in the first half.

“The turning point for us was the fake punt,” Crowley said. “It was still 7-0 with seven minutes left [in the first half]. We were in position, but we didn’t make the play.”

It was the final minute of the first half, though, that the wheels fell off for Booneville and Charleston blew the game open.

The Tigers increased their lead to 21-0 with 21 seconds left before halftime on a 1-yard keeper by Ketter, capping a 10-play, 59-yard drive.

On the ensuing kickoff, Dax Goff fumbled, and Charleston’s Reese Merechka recovered at the Bearcat 20. Scott hit Bryton Ketter in the back corner of the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds left for a 28-0 lead.

“That fumble [and subsequent touchdown] was huge because it gave us momentum going into the half,” May said. “When [Bryton Ketter] was behind the defender and in the end zone, that was what we wanted to see.”

Scott said that Ketter ran a wheel route down the right sideline and was open in the back of the end zone.

“We’ve had that play since I have been here,” Scott said. “It has come up big for us, especially in the playoffs. Every time we run it, it seems like it hits. It was a perfect call at that moment.”

Charleston increased the lead to 35-0 on a 20-yard run with 4:57 left in the third quarter.

Booneville avoided the shutout on a 3-yard touchdown run by Goff with 11:21 left in the game, though Charleston would block the extra-point attempt leaving the score 35-6. Goff later added a 60-yard touchdown run on an option pitch over right end with 8:13 left to get the Bearcats to within 35-12.

Charleston set the final margin on a Merechka 45-yd pass from Scott with 7:06 left.

