Conversation at dance club leads to tying the knot





Ralph Sims and Joann "JoJo" Durst danced around one another for about six months before admitting there was a serious romantic spark.

Ralph was, in 1990, a law enforcement specialist stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, La.

"I ended up in Bossier City, La., because my dad was in the Navy and that's where he retired," JoJo says. "But I'm originally from the Philippines. I was raised there."

JoJo left the Philippines in 1985; Ralph had done a tour there in 1989-1990.

Ralph had just gotten out of a relationship and was not looking for another one, but when he saw several Filipino women sitting at a table near where he was with his buddies in Cowboys, a popular dance club, he felt called to converse.

"I could still talk the talk," says Ralph, who had learned some Tagalog in the service.

JoJo had also just gotten out of a relationship, and was not eager to enter a new one. But she started looking for Ralph when she was out with friends -- and he looked for her, too.

"Everyone kind of went to the same places around town. We ended up just kind of meeting as friends for several months," she says, "because neither of us was ready. It was like, 'You're cool. I'm cool. It's just kind of chill.'"

He danced with her on occasion, mostly to slow songs.

"Filipinas love to dance, to any kind of music," she says. "He was just kind of chilling in the corner."

JoJo was fine with their occasional interactions until one of her friends showed interest in Ralph.

"I knew that I really liked him after just kind of meeting around because my girlfriend at the time tried to steal him from me," she says. "I was like, 'Nope, not gonna happen.' That's when I knew. I was like, 'I'm not gonna let this one go.'"

Ralph was a little surprised by her reaction.

"When her friend hit on me, that's when she knew, and that's when I knew because things were on the verge of getting ugly," he says.

Their first official date was on Halloween, when they went to see "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves."

JoJo worked for an Italian restaurant then.

"I lived in the barracks on the Air Force base, and she would come in and put a spread out that would just feed everybody," he says.

Ralph took her for rides on his motorcycle.

"My dad was really big into motorcycles back then, and I've always had a penchant for motorcycle riding, so we talked about that," JoJo says.

They got engaged in June 1991.

"One morning we woke up and we were like, 'You want to get married?'" she says.

JoJo planned, cooked and decorated for their wedding. She even took a class to learn to make boutonnieres and bouquets.

"My wedding dress was from Goodwill," she says. "It was $99 back in 1992."

They were married on June 13, 1992, in the Barksdale Air Force Base chapel.

JoJo's car was decorated with toilet paper, shaving cream and aluminum cans, but they had an alternate mode of transportation.

"I brought a 1983 Honda Goldwing and parked behind the church, so I came around the front and Joann jumped on the bike," he says. "I was wearing my tux and she was wearing her dress. We had to wear the big white helmets, but we rode away from the wedding and rode through Bossier City."

JoJo was exhilarated.

"Talk about turning heads," she says. "Before we left, my father had offered us their vehicle because it was nicer and it had air conditioning, but I just said, 'No, we have a ride.'"

The next day, they cruised toward Hot Springs for a honeymoon stay at the Majestic Hotel. Pouring rain drove them off the road around Arkadelphia, but they couldn't find a hotel room there. They drove a little farther and found a place to stay in Malvern.

"It was the smallest, dirtiest little strip mall dive hotel right on the interstate, but we just could not make it the rest of the way to Hot Springs," JoJo says. "We were soaking wet and freezing."

They missed out on the champagne and flowers that would have accompanied their reservation at the Majestic, but they did make it to Hot Springs the next day for some touristy fun.

When Ralph got out of the Air Force in September 1992, they moved to Little Rock.

She got a job at the Excelsior Hotel, just before President Clinton was elected. A few months later they moved to Fargo, N.D., for Ralph's job as a district supervisor in retail. A year later a position opened for him in Malvern -- "Of all places," says JoJo -- and eight months after that, he took one in Little Rock.

He works now in private security. JoJo works at Cache.

Ralph is glad he took the initiative to start a conversation with the pretty Filipina in Cowboys all those years ago.

"Neither of us was looking for a relationship," says Ralph, "but a relationship was going to happen, one way or another."

If you have an interesting how-we-met story or if you know someone who does, please call (501) 425-7228 or email:

kdishongh@adgnewsroom.com





The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: “He had the most bluest eyes ever, and he looked really hot in that leather jacket and blue jeans.”

He says: “She was just beautiful. There was an attraction there.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “I was worried that day how everybody was going to feel about our selected song that would be played as we were walking out. It was by Firehouse, ‘Love of a Lifetime.’ Nobody seemed to mind it.

He says: “The pastor tended to ramble on, and Joann stopped him and asked him if she could kiss me yet. He made her wait. But I thought it was funny.”

My advice for a long happy marriage:

She says: “Just laugh. Laugh about the little things and just remember that nothing is worth stressing over. We think we’re funny. And we don’t sweat the small things.”

He says: “Don’t ever go to bed mad.”









JoJo Durst and Ralph Sims were married on June 13, 1992. They rode away from the chapel on Ralph’s 1983 Honda Goldwing then, still in their formal wedding attire. All these years later, they still like to ride. “I ride with the Widows Sons, which is the Masonic Riders Association,” Ralph says. “So we ride all over the United States doing charity work. She has a trike but she prefers to ride with me.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)







