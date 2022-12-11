Dead on arrival?

To encourage private landowners to create wildlife habitat, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will ask the legislature to create a conservation tax credit and to approve increases for hunting and fishing licenses.

Sen. Bart Hester of Cave Springs, President Pro Tempore-elect of the Arkansas Senate, said neither proposal will be considered during the next legislative session.

“I appreciate their intent to do what they think is right with the tax credit, but it just doesn’t line up with the current focus in the legislature,” Hester said. “The legislature is not going to entertain anything that affects the budget until the prison reform, the education and the income tax cut package is settled. It’s going to be very late, if there’s any money left, before we entertain anything else.” Austin Booth, director of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, announced the plan Wednesday at the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation’s annual Duck Season Social in North Little Rock. The commission directly influences 3.8 million acres, Booth said, but that’s only 10% of the state’s total area. To maximize production of ducks, deer, wild turkeys, bobwhite quail and black bears, Booth said the commission must extend its influence to private land. A conservation tax credit totaling about $15 million is the most effective way to achieve immediate results, he added.

“We know that the only way that the Natural State can continue the national legacy that we have for waterfowl, for trout, for black bear, for deer, is not just the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission trying manage public land on our own, but to incentive people like you with a heart for conservation to do what’s best for the landscape,” Booth said.

Booth’s remarks followed a panel discussion about the perceived deterioration in the quality and abundance of duck hunting in Arkansas. Booth said that perceptive trend coincides with the diminishing amount and quality of duck habitat in the Mississippi River Delta.

“When we talk about habitat, nearly every single challenge that we see on the landscape, we can draw a line to habitat,” Booth said. “When we talk about avian influenza, we can see the shortage of habitat in the lower portion of the Mississippi Flyway and how they’re (light geese) all concentrating here.” Booth extended the analogy to fisheries, as well.

“When we talk about trout, we can talk about habitat in Arkansas, how the White River and Little Red River are prime trout fisheries,” Booth said, “but we can also look at the soil erosion that’s going on and know that if we don’t do something soon, we’re in trouble.” More and better habitat is the remedy, Booth said. It would also enhance the state’s desirability and reputation as an outdoors recreation destination and multiply its force as an economic driver. To make that point, Booth referred to a sign he said he saw welcoming deer hunters on a storefront in South Arkansas.

“There’s a lot about who we are as a state packed into that marquee sign,” Booth said. “If we’re going to continue to pride ourselves on being the Natural State; something that we put on license plates, something that we pride ourselves on being a very way of life, something that we want to preserve for the next generation, then we have to make sure the actual habitat, the foundation of our hunting, of our fishing and the focus of our outdoor recreation economy, is the most that it can be now and that it’s around for tomorrow.” Booth said federal conservation programs are important, but he said that many landowners spurn them because of their rigidity. He said a state conservation tax credit would enable landowners to use conservation practices that are more flexible.

The tax credit would be limited to $10,000 per landowner, Booth said.

“That dollar number, $15 million, is important,” Booth said. “That’s a way to put $15 million back on the landscape. Zero money passes through Game and Fish. That would help us take a serious stab at bringing back turkeys and cultivating deer populations in large scale forests.” Booth said that $7.5 million would be devoted to landowners who want to create and enhance waterfowl habitat.

“If rice farmers want to delay fall tillage, if they want to flood their fields from October to March, we want them to qualify for a conservation tax credit,” Booth said. “Ten-thousand dollars per individual is the cap we’re looking at. If we give that to a rice producer and they’re willing to flood 150 acres, that’s over 100,000 acres in wildlife habitat. We’re confident we’ll be able to demonstrate success right out the gate.” The other half of the tax credit will be devoted to owners of upland habitat. Booth said qualifying projects would be for eradicating feral hogs, timber stand improvement, application of prescribed burning, and for reverting Bermuda grass and fescue pastures to native grasses.

These efforts will require expanding the Game and Fish Commission’s new private lands division, Booth said. Currently, the division contains only nine private lands biologists to assist landowners in 75 counties. The immense workload limits a biologist’s effectiveness, Booth said. The Missouri Department of Conservation, in contrast, has more than 60 private lands biologists.

“If we want to put an incentive out there like this, we want to make sure we can certify the services of the tax credit and provide landowners with the technical assistance they need to manage their lands.” Funding additional private lands biologists will require a fee increase for hunting and fishing licenses, Booth said. Without a commensurate increase, he said a conservation tax credit would probably not be as effective without corresponding staff to write conservation plans for landowners and help them implement the plans’ prescriptions.

Booth said he expects constituents to criticize the conservation tax credit as disproportionately benefiting private landowners without benefiting public land hunters. He countered by saying that quality of public land landing ties directly to habitat on private land.

“One of the challenges we’re going face with this is the idea that we’re elevating private lands over public lands,” Booth said. “That’s not the case. Private land always touches public land. Anybody that understands the landscape knows that the best thing for wildlife and for hunters is to have healthy habitat on as much of the landscape as possible.” Booth said the condition of duck hunting over the last 20 years illustrates the need to incentivize private landowners to do more for wildlife in the near future.

“If we don’t get more duck habitat down soon, it’s going be bad,” Booth said. “Often times, if not for what private landowners are doing, ducks are not going to come anywhere near public land.”

Incentivizing landowners to create more waterfowl habitat is essential to the future of waterfowl hunting in Arkansas, said Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Director Austin Booth.






