Defense helps turn tide for Leopards

The script was all too familiar for so much of the second half Saturday afternoon: Chasing the game, Harding Academy quarterback Owen Miller dropped back in the pocket, searching for whomever he might find downfield.

Several times, his scrambles turned into completions. Miller finished the half with just two incompletions on 15 attempts.

Then there were the five plays on which Miller could only elude a defender for so long. Malvern had the Wildcats' signal caller running for his life.

As much as the Leopards' offense buried Harding Academy in a 64-39 runaway, giving Malvern the Class 4A crown -- its first state title in nearly three decades -- their defense turned a back-and-forth affair into a blowout, holding the Wildcats to just a garbage-time touchdown over the final two quarters.

"He said, 'Go get the quarterback,' " said Malvern's Jalen Dupree when asked about the message the defense got from Coach J.D. Plumlee. " 'Just scare him away.' "

Of course, that was an overly simplistic ask, especially after a first half in which Harding Academy piled up 32 points and 353 yards.

The Leopards had to change things up. Plumlee pointed to a few personnel adjustments in his postgame news conference, but Wildcats Coach Neil Evans gave as much credit to Malvern's scheme.

"They did a really good job on the perimeter with their corners, jumping some screens that were there early in the game," Evans said. "Their outside linebackers adjusted their leverage some and kind of changed the way that they were fitting. ... I thought they did a good job of adjusting to some motion things that we had done [to get] the numbers advantage on the perimeter earlier in the game."

From Plumlee's vantage point, that all started with the Leopards' defensive front. Malvern frequently subbed out its two starting defensive tackles in favor of offensive left tackle Vinnie Winters and fullback Kealen Juniel to add speed up front with Harding Academy so often in passing scenarios.

Edge rushers Akhir Smith and Forrest Landreth then capitalized with their pursuit of the quarterback, combining for 12 tackles and four sacks.

Dupree, who primarily earned MVP accolades for his 274 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, twice came screaming down out of the Leopards' defensive backfield to drop Miller for losses of 10 and 8 yards.

"We just kind of really got after our defensive line," Plumlee said. "We disguised some stuff in the secondary. But other than that, I think our pass rush in the second half really set us apart."

For a while, it didn't look like Malvern was going to solve the Harding Academy offense. The Wildcats scored four touchdowns in a span of five series across the first and second quarters, never needing more than six plays to go 65-plus yards each time.

But a pair of three-and-outs -- once at the end of the first half and again on Harding's first drive of the second half -- were good indicators of what was to follow.

"Playmakers have got to make plays," Plumlee said. "And we did that at the right times."