Defense paves the way in Charleston's championship victory

Charleston’s array of defensive stars shined brightly even through the spotty rain late Saturday night.

Charleston held Booneville’s vaunted ground attack in check, forcing punts on all four possessions in the first half before finishing off a dominating defensive performance in a 41-12 win at War Memorial Stadium.

Charleston’s first-team defense capped a dominant two-month span, allowing four touchdowns in its last seven games.

The unit may have saved the best for last.

Booneville’s offense came into the game just 216 yards shy of setting a state record for rushing yards in a season.

Saturday, Charleston allowed 60 yards on 21 plays in the first half.

“Our defense just got better in the playoffs,” Charleston Coach Ricky May said. “Everybody had been telling us that we couldn’t stop Booneville. I’ve been pouring that in their heads and telling them that they’re explosive. Our kids took that personal. Our motto is be a shark, and they were sharks tonight.”

Even though Charleston won the first meeting, 42-14, that decided the 3A-1 conference championship when Booneville had nine players suspended, the Bearcats still ran for 363 yards.

On Saturday, Charleston was determined from the start that Booneville’s run game wasn’t going to be a factor

Reese Merechka had a tackle for a yard loss on Booneville’s opening drive, and Dale Smith forced a punt with a third-down loss.

Linebacker Hunter Little, who led Charleston in tackles for the season, and Brandon Scott, who played defense the last three games in the playoffs in addition to quarterback, had consecutive stops for no gain to help stymie the next series.

Senior linebacker Gerald Martinez had a tackle for loss of 2 yards to start Booneville’s next series, and Bryton Ketter had a third-down tackle for a loss of 5 yards to force another punt.

“We knew all along that Booneville was a physical team, but that we could be more physical if we really put our minds to it,” Ketter said. “We came out tonight, and that’s what we did. I couldn’t ask for a better group of boys to play with.”

On Booneville’s third series, senior two-way lineman Roy Hudson led off with a tackle for a loss of a yard, Smith stopped a run for no gain, and linebacker Wiley Carroll forced the fourth punt with another tackle for loss of a yard.

“We were on the ball, we did a great job in the locker room and that goes to our seniors,” Hudson said. “They did a great job of getting us together and ready to play. We were looking forward to it, they pride themselves in being physical and we pride ourselves in being physical. We knew it was going to be a good one.”

Offensively, the Tigers took full advantage. Except for turning the ball over on downs on its first possession, Charleston scored on four straight series, all in the second quarter, and the last two in an 11-second span when Ben Thompson forced a fumble on a kickoff that Merechka recovered right after Scott had pushed Charleston up, 21-0, with a 1-yard run with 21 seconds left in the half.

Scott immediately hit Bryton Ketter for a 20-yard touchdown pass to send the Tigers into the locker room with a 28-0 cushion.

It was more of the same in the second half.

After giving up one first down on Booneville’s first possession of the second half, Carroll stopped the next play for a loss of two yards and Booneville turned it over on downs with an incomplete pass on fourth down.

“The last time, they said they didn’t have their players,” Carroll said. “We stopped them last time, and this time we had to do the same thing. The coaches got us in position, and we just did our job like we’ve done all year.”

The Tigers’ offense then started the clock running continuously with a 35-0 lead on Brevyn Ketter’s 20-yard touchdown run with 4:57 left in the third quarter.

Charleston coasted from there.

Bryton Ketter and Merechka each had nine tackles and each had a tackle for loss. Carroll, Scott and Little each had seven tackles. Smith had six in Charleston’s balanced stifling defensive performance.