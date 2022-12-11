Designer recruits women to help build for Habitat





Nikki Crane wants to help women feel more comfortable using a nail gun -- or at least a hammer and nail.

That's why Crane, an architectural designer who has two more exams to complete before she can use the title "architect," reached out to Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas and offered to help the nonprofit organization revitalize its Women Build program.

"A big part of what I do is community involvement because of the field that I am in, and Habitat lends itself to being in that same architecture and design world," says Crane, who works at Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects. "Being able to give back to our community is a big part of why I do what I do."

In 1991, a group of women in Charlotte, N.C., completed Habitat's first female-built house and inspired the Women Build program. Crane learned about Women Build from a college friend who told her about a program in Chicago. The Windy City's Women Build started out with about 10 people and has grown to more than 500 women.

Her friend told her how rewarding it was to help build a house and also raise money to help others in the Chicago area.

"I just thought that our community could also benefit from that," she says.

Habitat works in all 50 states and in more than 70 countries and has helped more than 39 million people live in safe, decent and affordable houses.

In 2021, the Central Arkansas group completed four houses -- two in North Little Rock and two in Little Rock. While some women participated, the work was done primarily by men.

"I went out to a build one weekend, and I really thought I knew what I was doing. I went to architecture school, and we had what is called a design build where you design a project and then you build it, so I thought that I had these basic skills -- and I do not. I could not figure out how to use the nail gun, and I had to let the boys do it," Crane says.

"I think women just don't have the confidence that they can go out and do those things because they don't feel like they have those skills yet," she says. "That's kind of the purpose of Women Build -- you can come out and know absolutely nothing but you can still end up with a tangible [feeling] that you actually helped build something."

The Central Arkansas Women Build has been inactive since the covid-19 pandemic started. Crane hopes to breathe new life into it by hosting a happy hour kick-off party for interested women Feb. 23 at Habitat's Restore store at 6700 S. University Ave.

Kelly Fleming, executive director of Central Arkansas Habitat, says a core group of women will serve as team leaders to recruit other women who are interested in participating. Crane and Amber Banks, an architect at Cromwell Architects Engineers, are the co-chairwomen of the project.

"It's about empowering women ... and learning the basic skills of construction," Crane says. "I think sometimes women lack confidence in it."

A "build week" is being planned for the spring when the women will work on a house. The site has not yet been determined. During that time, the women -- as well as some men -- will be "putting up walls and actually putting a hammer to something," Crane says.

"I think the biggest point is expressing that women don't typically come out to these [construction projects] and showing them that they can," she says of the build week.

Crane encourages those who want to help but cannot participate in the Women Build project to help with fundraising efforts for Habitat.

"They can always ... contribute monetarily, and that money goes right back into those homes," she says.

Crane is also involved with other organizations. She is vice chairwoman of StudioMAIN -- a group that focuses on public designs and construction -- and is the young professionals chairwoman for the American Institute of Architects in Arkansas.

In 2020, Habitat was given 36 undeveloped acres in Southwest Little Rock. Last year, StudioMAIN helped Habitat envision what could become of those properties. That work is ongoing.

"There are a lot of organizations that do wonderful things, but I think housing -- a shelter -- is a basic need that everybody has to have," Crane says, and being able to be part of it is very effective.

More information about Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas is available at habitatcentralar.org.





Nikki Crane has a master’s degree in architecture from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston but still had trouble using a nail gun. She hopes to help other women learn how to build houses for Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)







