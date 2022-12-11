Dinner is in session





The Judge Henry Woods and Judge William Overton Joint Inns of Court holiday dinner was held Nov. 30 at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion.

Misty Borkowski, president of the Overton Inn, and Brent Eubanks, president of the Woods Inn, greeted guests before they sat down for a three-course dinner that featured a mixed green salad, pork tenderloin and chocolate creme brule.

The goal of the Woods Inn is to increase civility, collegiality, professionalism, ethics and advocacy skills within the legal profession. An Arkansas Bar Association resolution recognized Overton as "an exceptionally able lawyer and judge and valued friend of all Arkansas lawyers."

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal



