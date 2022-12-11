EDITORIAL: Brittney comes home





"The eight-time All-Star with the Phoenix Mercury now awaits--along with another American, Paul Whelan, who is imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction--decisions by politicians and diplomats in the governments of the two powers.

"The AP reports that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington has offered a deal to Russia to bring home the two Americans. 'Details of the proposal were not announced, though a person familiar with the matter said the U.S. has offered to trade convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Whelan and Griner. The person insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.' It's not ideal. They call that Viktor Bout guy the 'Merchant of Death' for selling arms to the wrong people, including terrorists. But nothing is ideal when dealing with Russia these days. Bring Brittney Back. That's a slogan all Americans can get behind."

--Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Aug. 5

So Brittney Griner is back. Out of the land of misery. And her time was more miserable than most. Russian gulags don't have sweet reputations.

The cable networks are chirping again. CNN says the deal is a "win for Putin." Fox News found a Dallas Cowboy who says he still won't vote for President Biden's re-election. (We're not kidding.)

Our considered editorial opinion: This is a win for the Griner family, at least. And the president and his people deserve any praise they get.

These days, the Russian-American relationship might be more tense than any time since the USSR fell. Once again, we're in a proxy war, as Ukrainians use Western arms to defend themselves. Vlad the Impaler talks nuclear. Economic sanctions go back and forth. Europe grows colder. And another American, Paul Whelan, still awaits release.

But getting Ms. Griner away from the Soviets, uh, "Russians" is a mighty win, you'd think, for the American administration.

Viktor Bout, he of the weapons stash and the 1970s 'stache, was serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States for conspiracy to kill Americans. His charges were nothing like Brittney Griner's, who was charged with possessing a bit of cannabis oil.

Although a case could be made that the two prisoners weren't equal in their alleged crimes, both held significance back in their home countries. Brittney Griner is an WNBA star, but not just an athlete: She's become a symbol of something else for Americans: Maybe the American desire for freedom and fairness.

On the other side of the wired fence, Viktor Bout symbolized something for Russians, too. According to a CNN analysis, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin "is also agreeing to [this] high profile diplomatic deal to get back a figure of outsized, complex importance to Russia's elite, the intelligence community, and national pride. He is not someone Moscow would--to paraphrase the ugly slogan of Russia's invasion in which hundreds of soldiers' bodies have remained strewn on the battlefield--'leave behind.' These are the very people that Putin wants to curry favor with now."

A bigger future concern is whether other totalitarian countries, or just their own proxies, might target Americans to get exchange bait for their own conspirators. But, admittedly, that has been a concern for years. Be careful out there.

For now, we can be thankful that Brittney Griner is home for Christmas. The other Americans still held by Russia, and other countries, should see this as a sign of hope. This is why diplomats work overtime.





Alleged Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout looks out from inside the detention center while waiting for a hearing on extradition to the United States charge at criminal court on May 19, 2009 in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo/Apichart Weerawong, File)





