EDITORIAL NOTEBOOK: The M*A*S*H unit

The elderly lady with memory loss was sitting in the emergency room with her grown son. And sitting. And sitting.

The wait went on for an hour. Then two. Then three turned into four.

The room was packed, and most of the people there had also been there for hours. Every 30 minutes, it seemed, a nurse came out and called a name, and a person who was in the emergency room--there for an emergency, apparently--was able to go behind the doors and presumably see a doctor.

Somebody whispered that they might have to call an ambulance to meet them at this emergency room to take them to another that actually had somebody working.

That comment led to more hushed talk. Mostly snarky things like "Maybe if I'd been shot" or "I'm glad I'm not bleeding."

After lunch, the lady with the memory loss and her grown son got lucky and were called back.

Do you remember the part in "The Wizard of Oz" when the black-and-white film went to color? And you stepped into a whole different world? Try thinking about that in reverse, when color goes to depressing black-and-white. And instead of "Oz" think "M*A*S*H." Specifically the scenes of the operating room.

As the grown son pushed his wheelchair-bound mother through the doors, both looked around in awe. Not the good kind of awe. There were doctors working, all right, along with even more nurses. And the health-care types were huddled over people in the hallways, lying on gurneys. In the hallways. Because the emergency rooms, the actual rooms, were filled. Nurses dodged the temporary beds as they hustled medicines to and fro. Doctors talked to patients and family. Lines and hoses were attached to mouths and noses. Many of the sick just lay there, eyes closed. Struggling to breathe.

When asked, a nurse said the place had been overwhelmed with flu and RSV. (That second one, a respiratory virus, was once thought to be a child disease, but it's attacking adults in Arkansas this fall.) And all of those patients were butting up against covid patients. Not to mention those acute cases (like gunshot victims) who become priorities once they get to the hospital.

And then the elderly lady with the memory loss and her grown son understood. Right now, in mid-December in Arkansas, the emergency rooms have been forced into 24-hour triage. Memory loss can wait a few hours. So can other ailments. Folks who can't breathe are pushed to the front of the line.

It was eye-catching. Like a fishhook.

Get your flu shot. This is getting ugly.