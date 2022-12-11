Flash of Mischief’s victory a bell ringer

HOT SPRINGS -- Even evidence of a horse's excellence isn't enough to keep horsemen from concern.

Jerry Namy's 4-year-old Flash of Mischief sprinted through the slop to a runaway win in the first running of the $150,000 Ring the Bell Stakes in 1:11.13 over 6 furlongs before an estimated crowd of 13,500 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Saturday.

"I am always going to be a worry wart," Flash of Mischief trainer Karl Broberg said. "This won't change a thing."

The 3-2 favorite, Flash of Mischief ran the final quarter-mile in 24.88 to pull away from Kavod, who finished second 73/4 lengths back. Chattalot was third, 21/4 lengths behind Kavod and three-quarters of a length ahead of fourth-place Bolder.

On Nov. 22, Flash of Mischief finished ninth of 11 in the Grade I Breeders' Cup Sprint at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., in his most recent start. He was 71/4 lengths behind the winner.

Flash of Mischief's rider Cristian Torres sounded confident going forward with the Ring the Bell winner.

"He's always there for me when I ask him," Torres said. "He's an unbelievable horse."

James Rogers' and Michael Robinson's Kavod, ridden by Francisco Arrieta and trained by Chris Hartman, was a step behind Chattalot out of the gate but pulled in front within the next 20 yards and led Chattalot by a head through the first quarter-mile in 22.47. Flash of Mischief was third, a length and a half off the lead.

"The track was really heavy, but [Kavod] really tried hard," Arrieta said. "I looked at the winner's [former] races, and I knew he was one of the best horses in the race."

With the rest of the field of seven no closer than 31/4 lengths, there was a head between, in order, Kavod, Chattalot and the winner through the half in 46.25.

Shortly thereafter, and once off the rail, Flash of Mischief rushed to the lead and was up by 21/2 lengths at the head of the stretch. There was no need for Torres to look back.

"We were hoping to sit behind the lead and make one run at it, and that's what we did," Torres said. "He showed up."

Broberg sounded pleased.

"There were multiple reasons to get him out today," he said. "You want to be as far off that fence as you can be. Going into the race, I didn't think we stood a chance because of the way the track was playing, so I'm incredibly impressed with that win."





2022-23 Oaklawn stakes schedule

DECEMBER

DATE RACE CONDITIONS DISTANCE

9 $150,000 Advent 2-year-olds 51/2 furlongs

WINNER Count de Monet JOCKEY Santo Sanjur TIME 1:05.06

10 $150,000 Mistletoe 3-up, fillies and mares 1 mile

WINNER Lovely Ride JOCKEY Cristian Torres TIME 1:39.77

10 $150,000 Ring the Bell 3-year-olds and up 6 furlongs

WINNER Flash of Mischief JOCKEY Cristian Torres TIME 1:11.13

17 $200,000 Tinsel 3-year-olds & up 1 1/8 miles

$150,000 Poinsettia 3-up, fillies and mares 51/2 furlongs

31 $150,000 Renaissance 2-year-olds 6 furlongs

$150,000 Year’s End 2-year-old filies 1 mile

JANUARY

DATE RACE CONDITIONS DISTANCE

1 $250,000 Smarty Jones 3-year-olds 1 mile

7 $150,000 Pippin 4-up, fillies and mares 1 1/16 miles

14 $150,000 Fifth Season 4-year-olds and up 1 mile

21 $150,000 American Beauty 4-up, filies and mares 6 furlongs

28 $750,000 Southwest+ 3-year-olds 1 1/16 miles

$200,000 Martha Washington 3-year-old fillies 1 1/16 miles

$150,000 King Cotton 4-year-olds and up 6 furlongs

FEBRUARY

DATE RACE CONDITIONS DISTANCE

4 $250,000 Bayakoa+ 4-up, fillies and mares 1 1/16 miles

11 $150,000 Dixie Belle 3-year-old fillies 6 furlongs

18 $600,000 Razorback Hcp.+ 4-year-olds and up 1 1/16 miles

25 $1 million Rebel# 3-year-olds 1 1/16 miles

$300,000 Honeybee+ 3-year-old fillies 1 1/16 miles

$150,000 Carousel 4-up, fillies and mares 6 furlongs

*Grade I race #Grade II race +Grade III race







