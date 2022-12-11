Former Shockers doing well





TULSA -- Imagine if Ricky Council and Grant Sherfield had stayed at Wichita State. They could be one of the top backcourts in the country.

Instead, Council is starring at the University of Arkansas and Sherfield is doing the same at Oklahoma as they showed Saturday, when they combined for 49 points in the Razorbacks' 88-78 victory over the Sooners at the BOK Center.

Council, a 6-6 junior guard, transferred to Arkansas this season after being the American Athletic Conference's Sixth Man of the Year at Wichita State last season.

After scoring 26 points Saturday, Council's average is up to 19.2 per game. Sherfield scored 23 points and is averaging 17.7.

Sherfield, a 6-2 senior point guard, began his career at Wichita State. After his freshman season, he transferred to Nevada, where he played for two years before moving on to Oklahoma.

Council didn't score Saturday until he dunked with 11:41 left in the first half, but he finished the half with 17 points. He punctuated the Razorbacks' victory with another dunk with four seconds left.

In Arkansas' previous game, Council scored eight points against North Carolina-Greensboro. It was the first game this season he scored fewer than 15 points.

"I feel like I was just letting the game come to me," said Council, who hit 10 of 15 shots against Oklahoma. "Obviously I had a slow game, a bad game, last game, whatever you want to call it."

Council said on Arkansas' postgame radio show that he wasn't feeling well against UNCG.

"Last game I was a little under the weather and we had a conversation after the game," Council said of talking with Coach Eric Musselman. "I felt I let my team down even though we came out with the win. They believed in me all [game Saturday] and we came through.

"It means a lot having that trust in me. Just means a lot."

Smith 'evaluated'

Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith scored 21 points Saturday, but he didn't play the final 5:32 after coming out of the game for an undisclosed physical reason.

Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman wasn't specific about why Smith left the game, but he didn't sound overly concerned.

"You know, the doctor's here and trainer," Musselman said. "[Smith is] being evaluated.

"There was no alarm when I came in the locker room [after the game], but they'll look at him and monitor him and we'll see. But I don't have any [update]."

Smith played in his fourth game after missing the first six games recovering from a right knee injury.

After Smith came out of Saturday's game, he went to the locker room. He returned to the bench for the last couple of minutes and looked anxious to be put back in, but at that point Arkansas had a comfortable lead.

Get-back game

Junior guard Davonte "Devo" Davis and senior forward Kamani Johnson are the only current Razorbacks who were on the team when Oklahoma beat Arkansas 88-66 last season in Tulsa, but the newcomers understood the significance of beating the Sooners on Saturday.

"Kamani and Devo were telling us how it was, the atmosphere, how a couple of players were talking and stuff," Arkansas guard Ricky Council said. "So it was definitely a get-back game, even though we only had two returners. But we had to do it for them."

Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman was able to enjoy the ending of Saturday's game after being ejected with 3:30 left last season when he drew two technical fouls.

The Sooners never trailed last season in jumping out to a 13-0 lead over Arkansa.

"Oklahoma just took it to them," Council said on Arkansas' postgame radio show. "And I felt like Coach was a little bit nervous [before tipoff Saturday]. I know he was really proud of us."

Oh, brother

The Razorbacks and Sooners both have brothers on their rosters.

Arkansas senior centers Makhi and Makhel Mitchell are twins and transfers from Rhode Island.

Fifth-year senior center Tanner Groves and fourth-year senior forward Jacob Grove are in their second season at Oklahoma after transferring from Eastern Washington.

According to Oklahoma's notes, there are 28 sets of brothers on the same Division I basketball teams, including twins Keyshawn and Kobe Langley, who played for North Carolina-Greensboro against the Razorbacks on Tuesday night at Walton Arena when Arkansas beat the Spartans 65-58.

Muss and Moser

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman evened his record at 2-2 against Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser.

Their teams split two games when Musselman was at Nevada and Moser was at Loyola-Chicago and now they've split two games at Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Moser's Ramblers beat Musselman's Wolf Pack 69-68 in a Sweet 16 game in the 2018 NCAA Tournament in their first coaching matchup.

Nevada then went to Chicago the next season and beat the Ramblers 69-54.

Vs. Oklahoma

Arkansas improved to 17-13 against Oklahoma, including 6-1 in neutral site games played in Oklahoma City, Little Rock, Anchorage, Honolulu, Portland, Ore., and Tulsa.

The teams first played in Norman, Okla., during the 1937-38 season when the Razorbacks 39-31.

Felt like home

Saturday's crowd of 14,201 was decidedly in Arkansas' favor based on Hog Calls and the volume when the Razorbacks did something positive.

"The last school I was at I thought we had good fans, which we did," said Arkansas junior guard Ricky Council, a transfer from Wichita State. "But I'm convinced if we go to Africa, [Arkansas fans] are going to come through.

"So it's definitely big for us. I mean, I just realized that Oklahoma and us are probably the same distance away [from Tulsa], but we definitely brought a bigger crowd, and they definitely helped us pull through."

Arkansas freshman forward Jordan Walsh also praised the fan support.

"Simply put, we have the best fans in the country," Walsh said. "There's no comparison at all.

"We love them. We love the energy they bring to the game every night. They're a big part of our winning."

Exam time

Arkansas won't play again until 3 p.m. Saturday against Bradley in North Little Rock because of final exams this week.

It's the first of two times this season the Razorbacks will go a week between games. After playing North Carolina-Greensboro on Dec. 21, Arkansas doesn't play again until its SEC opener at LSU on Dec. 28.

Arkansas opponents

Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser, who was the University of Arkansas-Little Rock's coach for three seasons, is facing three teams from the state of Arkansas this season.

Arkansas was the Sooners' second opponent from the state after Oklahoma beat the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66-58 on Nov. 11. The Sooners play the University of Central Arkansas next Saturday.





