Fort Smith discusses utility, easement issues regarding AT&T fiber installation

FORT SMITH -- City directors requested AT&T employees attend their recent study session Tuesday to discuss the company's fiber optics project and respond to concerns voiced by directors and residents regarding its installation.

At-large Director Kevin Settle said the majority of residents he spoke with while campaigning for reelection that had a water or sewer leak issue recently had AT&T doing construction in the area.

Resident Mary Lee Taylor said contractors for AT&T didn't use proper utility easements at her residence or business property and caused damages. She said it was hard to get in contact with AT&T, but when she did, the company promised to fix and/or compensate her.

Ronnie Dedman, president of AT&T Arkansas, said the company has spent roughly $650 million installing fiber optics across the state in order to provide more availability and speed with broadband services. He noted AT&T has had some issues with contractors and subcontractors installing fiber in Fort Smith, and it is no longer working with them.

Dedman said AT&T is also working to put notifications on doors and signs in a neighborhood telling residents they plan to work in the area and providing a contact number if they have any issues.

"I'm very excited about what we're doing, the investment that we're making here in Fort Smith," Dedman said, "and I want you all to know that it is important to the team, it is important to me -- that's why I'm here -- because we recognize that there have been some problems in the past."

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton said the city has had some problems where previous contractors marked sewer and gas lines in the wrong place. He said there was an instance where AT&T followed the utility maps but still broke a gas line, which caused the city to dig up a resident's driveway to repair it.

"The AT&T people in that case worked diligently and brought in some extra equipment to make sure they dug underneath all the lines without disrupting it," Morton said.

"Sorry again about all of the mistakes that we have made looking back, but you all have brought them to our attention, to my attention. We are not through building in Fort Smith. We still have some fiber to place. We have heard what you all have expressed to us. I've heard her expression as well," Dedman said, referring to Taylor's comments. "So we're going to talk about it, and hopefully we can move forward and not make some of the mistakes that we've made in the past."

