FYI Calendar: Arts Live, book club, eMerge evening at Brews and more

Dec. 11 (Sunday)

Holiday Open House -- 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Rare & Vintage Book Sale -- 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Arkansas' Greatest Hits -- With photographer Tim Ernst, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"It's A Wonderful Life, Right?" -- 2 p.m., Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $10 & up. artslivetheatre.com.

"A Tuna Christmas" -- 2 p.m. Dec. 11; 8 p.m. Dec. 15-17; 2 p.m. Dec. 18, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25-$50. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets or 631-8988. The Zephyr Blevins Gallery at the Victory is showing "Fish in Any Medium" during "A Tuna Christmas."

"The Addams Family: The Musical" -- 3 p.m., Siloam Springs High School Theatre. $10. osp.osmsinc.com/SiloamSchools.

Dec. 12 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club -- Book swap, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free; bring a book. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Auditions -- For "Little Shop of Horrors," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Show dates are Feb. 10-26. arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering.

Dec. 13 (Tuesday)

Museum And Me -- An hourlong program for ages 3-5, the second Tuesday of every month at the Rogers Historical Museum. Sign up at rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn -- Noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

NWA Letter Writers -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Edition Book Club -- "Everything You Want Me to Be" by Mindy Mejia, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "Sea of Tranquility" by Emily St. John Mandel, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

"eMerge at Brews" -- Part of a new series created by the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow, with host Michelle Hannon and authors Zeek Taylor, Bill McCloud, Samantha Jones, Darlene Graf, Ruth Mitchell, Ruth Weinstein, and Dan Morris as well as Writers-in-Residence Justin Noga and Brendan Bourque-Sheil, 7 p.m., Brews in Eureka Springs. Free. writerscolony.org.

Dec. 14 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gift Wrapping For Seniors -- Noon-4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dulcimer Music -- With Gary McCarty, 1-2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Dec. 15 (Thursday)

Book Lovers Club -- 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Anyone Can Learn to Letter -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

We're Hooked Crafting Club -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Citizenship Classes -- 3:30-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

True Crime Club -- 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Usonian Homes and the Bachman-Wilson House, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Humans or AI: Who's in Charge? -- With author Karen Kilroy, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Evening Talk -- Gerald Torres and Nico Albert, 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 16 (Friday)

Winter Yoga Series -- Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass -- With Roxy Erickson, 6-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" -- 7 p.m. Dec. 16; and 3 & 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Trike Theatre, 902 S.W. Second St. in Bentonville. $15. triketheatre.org/childrens-theatre-plays/best-christmas-pageant-ever/.

Dec. 17 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- The Kinders, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Meditation and Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Interactive Movie -- "The Polar Express," 10:30 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Dec. 18 (Sunday)

Let There Be Light -- Nature photography by Steven Hunter, all day, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

On Show

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," through December, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

"A Dash of Apple Vinegar" -- A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Listening Forest" -- Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

"We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience" -- Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

"Fashioning America" -- American fashion history through some recognizable names -- Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss -- but more so through "little-known fashion heroes," through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, extended through Feb. 28, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Entre/Between" -- Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

