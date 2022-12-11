High school teams go to shot clock

It was literally a matter of time before the shot clock would change all of high school basketball in southeast Arkansas.

The 24-second clock shaped the way the professional game is played, and the now-30 second clock has sped up offenses on the college level. But the lack of a timepiece limiting how long before the ball must be shot (and at least hit the rim) before a violation is called gave high school programs opportunities to develop their offensive schemes for the best available shot without the fear of rushing a play and committing a turnover.

Before 2020, the Arkansas Activities Association and almost all other governing bodies for high school athletics in the United States did not enact a standard shot clock. If a team wanted, it could hold the ball for an entire period without committing a violation.

Then again, what's the fun in that?

"I feel like it's a great addition to the high school game because it helps high school players prepare for collegiate basketball better," said Marcus Strong, a senior shooting guard at Watson Chapel. "You can't just hold the ball. You have to just shoot it or score it."

The 2021 King Cotton Holiday Classic at the Pine Bluff Convention Center enacted a 35-second shot clock, but the five Jefferson County boys and girls teams that participated did not use one for conference or postseason games. For the past two years, only Class 6A – which groups the state's largest high schools – standardized the 35-second clock in Arkansas.

"It was kind of new to us in King Cotton," senior guard Khamani Cooper said. "We were trying to find a way to get a good, quality shot, but at the same time, not trying to get a bad shot or shot-clock violation. Seeing it now, it's a good thing for basketball, because now people don't get to hold the ball like they used to. It can be a liability or ability for each team every night."

Now, a 35-second clock is used in all Arkansas classifications. Pine Bluff and White Hall compete in Class 5A, Watson Chapel is classified as 4A (but 5A in football), Dollarway plays in 3A and Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast Campus is 1A.

The shot clock might have changed how Pine Bluff's 5A state quarterfinal game against Vilonia last March was played. Vilonia trailed 14-4 after the first 8-minute quarter, made a basket and held the ball on its next possession for about 7 minutes before making a 3-point basket before the halftime buzzer to pull within 14-9. Pine Bluff won 31-30 in overtime.

At Watson Chapel, having the clock has impacted how Strong and the Wildcats practice.

"Just being aware of the shot clock, first of all, under Coach [Marcus] Adams," said Jevon Barnes, who succeeded Adams as Watson Chapel's head coach earlier this year. "He did a great job last year of getting everybody acclimated with it. So I use some of his tactics and put my twist to it. We're doing a pretty good job at it."

The Wildcats were 6-4 going into Saturday night's championship of the Petit Jean Basketball Classic in Morrilton against Jacksonville. A big reason for their early success is Cooper, who scored 32 points and had 8 rebounds in a 76-69 overtime win over Sylvan Hills on Friday. He also had 33 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists in a 63-58 win over Maumelle on Monday.

"I just went out and played," Cooper said. "The energy my teammates bring, it gets me riled up and ready to play."

As for the impact of the shot clock? Minimal, Cooper believes, but it's visible.

"I don't think it changed their game too much," Barnes said of his team. "We just try to make sure, for one rule, have no shot-clock violations. The shot clock plays a part when it comes to end of quarter and crunch-time. But the majority of the time, being honest, it doesn't affect their game that much. We try to stay poised because, at the end of the day, 35 seconds is still a long time."

The Wildcats learn to take advantage of every second on offense, as the shot clock counts down on top of each backboard inside Leslie Henderson Gymnasium. A longstanding feature of the pro and college game, the race to get a shot off is now commonplace in local high school games.

"We responded to the shot clock very well," Strong said. "We practice with it every day. It prepares us for the game on situations, basically."