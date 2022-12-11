



Happy birthday (Dec. 11): Your cosmic birthday gift is an emboldened spirit. Whatever was holding you back before, it will get handled in one swift move. Love is your rock, and good relationships will help you sail through this change. Something ordinary, like washing your hair, will have spiritual significance.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You like to be taken care of, but at what price? If it's more than you make in a day, you'll think twice. But if the cost is emotional, or if you have to pay by handing over your power, there's no question it's not worth it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll work with people who are taking life, or at least the project at hand, at a completely different pace than your own. You don't have to sync up completely, but it will help to at least seem like you are in the moments you're together.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): People's voices can seem as pleasant to your ears as wind chimes, or as grating as Styrofoam friction, depending more on your circumstance than on their actual sound. It benefits you to socialize only when you're in the right mood.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): In your feed, it may seem like all are having fun without you, but that's the lie everyone believes. The primary purpose of social media is to influence perceptions. See your friends in person; they need it as much as you do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Even though it is logical to seek out places where generosity, tenderness and kindness flourish, you may feel lured toward excitement that promises none of these things. Should you really have to work that hard for love?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You used to worry about how you were coming across to people, but now you know your presentation down pat, and you're happy with it. Settle in your groove and enjoy the long streak of effortless social grace you have before you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When someone says you can't do something, you usually respond by making sure you can. This time is no exception. You'll get straight to work disproving the cynics.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): People who share your sense of humor are the spice of life. Often these humor-kindred are in your own family, as there's a sensibility handed down. Outside your family, kindred humor can be hard to find. It's worth the effort to look.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Getting the cooperation of others is more important to the task at hand than it seems. While you are perfectly capable of handling things on your own, it's better when there's someone to cheer for you at the finish line.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll have the direct realization that life is wonderful without having to psych yourself into the idea. There's no need to build a case for it because there is no reason behind the notion. Life simply is wonderful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): No matter what the field of interest is, too much information on one subject will eventually bore you to tears. Instead of sticking with one thing until you're saturated by it, move around.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You have a system of reward and punishment for yourself, but you haven't necessarily considered it on a conscious level until now. You'll ponder the fairness of your methods and tweak for effectiveness.

ROARING MOON

This lunar phase is about creativity. If you feel inclined to put something into the world that was not there before, this is the open invitation. Accept the invitation undaunted. You’re unique, and anything that comes from you will be, by definition, completely original. The Leo moon is an opportunity to put yourself in the spotlight and, in doing so, discover yourself.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: It’s rumored that Hailee Steinfeld will join the Marvel Universe in an Avengers movie scheduled for 2025. The Sagittarius actress was an Academy Award nominee at age 14 and has continued to soar, with projects in music and film and a social media account with enough followers to rival a small country. Steinfeld was born with her moon, Mercury, Jupiter and Neptune all in the ambitious sign of Capricorn.



