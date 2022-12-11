ARKANSAS A-Z: Hot Springs’ Dryden Pottery a mecca for tourists

As a state, Arkansas offers a wealth of locally produced pottery. And probably nowhere in Arkansas has a greater concentration of potters than Hot Springs. One of the most noteworthy there is Dryden Pottery, which was originally founded in Kansas by A. James Dryden, who moved his business to Hot Springs in 1956. Dryden Pottery has become collectible and has been listed in Schroeder's Antique Guide for many years.

Dryden, the son of a successful hardware merchant in Ellsworth, Kan., grew up working in his father's store. After serving in the South Pacific during World War II, he returned to Ellsworth and needed a job. He always had an interest in art, with a special aptitude for cartooning, but his attempts at cartooning for publication were not going to support his family. A chance meeting on the streets of Ellsworth with nationally known ceramicist Norman Plumber presented Dryden with an idea that led to combining his interest in art with producing pottery. He then studied ceramics at the University of Kansas under Sheldon Carey. And after many trials over a relatively short period of time, Dryden Pottery was born in Ellsworth, its first sales taking place in the Dryden Hardware store in 1946.

With the use of many innovative sales techniques — such as making personalized pottery for customers, holding pottery-making contests for schoolchildren, issuing a blizzard of cartoon ads showing the use of local materials, placing distinctive labels on each sale piece, giving tours of the pottery, and providing a rattlesnake attraction and ice water — Dryden's business grew, and though his colorful handmade cast pottery was sold across the United States, he wanted a locale with more traffic. He did an extensive survey of places all around the country, looking for an area offering local raw materials and the largest number of hotel rooms per capita. For those two reasons, he chose Hot Springs. He moved his family, the kilns, startup materials and plaster molds to Hot Springs in 1956.

As for raw materials, Dryden found clay used in brickmaking at nearby Malvern and was allowed to dig there. Talc came from Bryant. Quartz, used in pottery glazes, was abundant in the Ouachita Mountains. Dryden's customers consisted largely of people streaming to the area to visit Hot Springs National Park, Oaklawn and other tourist attractions.

Dryden was warmly welcomed into the Hot Springs business community. He had bought land and a building at 341 Whittington Ave., near Hot Springs National Park. He applied his successful Kansas business model to his new Arkansas setting: long work hours with varied and creative advertising schemes — often depicting cartoon characters — which encouraged people to visit the factory and watch craftsmen at work before entering the salesroom. He continued his use of a high-speed dental drill to personalize pre-fired pottery before glazing and final firing and, in this way, produced a time-consuming but highly appealing souvenir. A large showroom invited shoppers, and busloads of people were treated to free tours of the spacious factory, with Dryden's employees describing the steps at a series of stops between raw materials and finished product.

Dryden Pottery changed over time. Building additions were constructed and high-capacity kilns installed. From the molded or poured clay work of the Kansas and early Arkansas years, the balance rapidly shifted until the product was predominately "thrown" pottery. Dryden's son, James K. ("Kimbo") Dryden, learned wheel-made pottery, as did a number of Dryden employees. The thrown pottery was marked with the potter's initials and year of production. A Dryden logo decal was also attached to these one-of-a-kind pieces. Over the years, each employee-potter developed a distinctive style. Artistry and creativity were encouraged through the employment of local decorators who added clay relief designs to some thrown pieces and painted glaze motifs to others. Dryden painted in glaze on some of his son's thrown pots; his favorite motif was his signature cartoon fish.

Dryden Pottery has been overseen by three generations of the same family, with the current owners now having expanded into porcelain pieces, glasswork, crystal glazing and a few Raku pots. Some of those who worked at Dryden later started their own businesses. For example, David Dahlstedt, a former thrower for Dryden Pottery, established an independent studio in Mountain View with his wife, Becki.

— G. L. Dybwad and Joy V. Bliss

This story is adapted by Guy Lancaster from the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas, a project of the Central Arkansas Library System. Visit the site at encyclopediaofarkansas.net.