Hot Springs Volunteers, Grace Church to host holiday meal

HOT SPRINGS -- Hot Springs Volunteers and Grace Church are partnering to present a free meal on Christmas Day for those in need.

The meal will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 25 at the Hot Springs Farmers & Artisans Market, 121 Orange St.

"Seven years ago I started down here with my pickup truck and a couple tables to fit a need that I saw," James Whitten, founder of the Hot Springs Volunteers, said.

"And the need that I saw were people needing to be fed, people needing somewhere to be. You know, everyone needs some acceptance and love, and they need it most on days like Thanksgiving and Christmas Day," he said.

Coordinators are seeking any willing volunteers, as well as donations of camping equipment, socks, shoes, toiletry items, canned goods and anything else to help keep those in need warm. Volunteers are asked to show up at 8 a.m.

"We love helping people, love seeing the needs being met," Grace Church Pastor Lamar Trieschmann said. "We've really recognized lots of needs down here. So, I found out about James, and he'd been doing this for a while. He laid the groundwork, so we wanted to join him."

The two organizations joined forces last month for a Thanksgiving meal in the same location. Because some of the resources normally available to disadvantaged people are not always open on holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, Whitten and his crew decided to fill in the gaps.

In previous years, the event was focused on homeless people, but this year it has been expanded to encompass any person or family who has need.

When Whitten decided to begin this endeavor, he reached 25-30 people with the help of one or two others. Seeing growth every year, the largest crowd to date was almost 300 people. Over the past year, the events by the group have drawn an average of 100 volunteers, including 130 for the recent Thanksgiving dinner.

"I'm hoping to have 500," Whitten said. "That's my dream, 500 or 1,000 Hot Springs people that want to get together, share a meal and have somewhere to be. And to help someone that needs it, because these people, they really need it."

Trieschmann said the event is about more than feeding the hungry.

"The other aspect that I like about it is, more than just meeting needs, is building relationships," he said. "We're all made in the image of God, and we're all the same, and we want to build those relationships with everybody in our community. "