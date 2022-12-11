HS roundups

Saturday's scores

Boys

Bentonville West 56, Tolton Catholic, Mo. 41

Fayetteville 70, Forrest City 42

Hope 54, Hughes Springs, Texas 46

Siloam Springs 47, Coweta, Okla. 46

Girls

Adair, Okla. 54, Gravette 44

Blue Valley North, Kan. 63, Farmington 50

Genoa Central 40, Dierks 28

Pea Ridge 45, Leavenworth, Kan. 39

Rogers 48, Blue Valley West, Kan. 35

TOURNAMENTS

Arvest Hoopfest

At Rogers

Boys

Saturday

Lee's Summit West 65, Harrison 57

Russellville 58, Rogers Heritage 40

Conway 61, Rogers 48

Bad Boy Cardinal Classic

At Farmington

Boys

Saturday

Hot Springs Lakeside 55, Huntsville 47

Farmington 28, Texarkana, Texas 27

The New School 60, Benton 50

Battle in the Bluff

At Bartlett, Tenn.

Boys

Saturday

North Little Rock 57, Memphis Central 54

Briarcrest Christian, Tenn. 57, Springdale 41

Jonesboro 65, L.G. Pinkston, Texas 39

Billy Ply Classic

At Flippin

Saturday

Girls

Mountain View 57, Flippin 49

Marmaduke 72, Yellville-Summit 65

Mountain Home 67, Jasper 46

Strafford, Mo. 53, Gentry 48

Cabot Classic

At Cabot

Saturday

Girls

Greenbrier 67, Maumelle 62

Cabot 62, Pine Bluff 27

Boys

Cabot 55, Sheridan 30

Charles B. Dyer Classic

At Alma

Saturday

Girls

Greene Co. Tech 47, Mena 19

Shiloh Christian 54, Alma 52

Boys

Greene Co. Tech 86, Mena 33

Alma 69, Shiloh Christian 52

First National Bank Shootout

At Paragould

Girls

Saturday

Little Rock Christian 70, Batesville 54

Paragould 44, Jonesboro 32

Mark Martin Automotive/Lyon College Tournament

At Batesville (Lyon College)

Saturday

Girls

Searcy 54, Manila 35

Nettleton vs. Southside Batesville

Boys

Thayer, MO. 74, Stuttgart 69

NWA Classic

At Bentonville

Girls

Saturday

North Little Rock 76, Bentonville 52

Greenwood 62, Springdale Har-Ber 46

Fayetteville 63, Tulsa Union 34

Petit Jean Classic

At Morrilton

Saturday

Girls

Russellville 63, Morrilton 53

Boys

Morrilton 60, Sylvan Hills 64

Jacksonville 61, Watson Chapel 36

Rumble at the Ridge

At Pea Ridge

Boys

Saturday

County Line 70, Pea Ridge 61

Bergman 66, Elkins 46

Providence Academy 57, Clarksville 52

Tournament of Champions

At Fort Smith

Girls

Saturday

Stilwell, Okla. 54, Fort Smith Southside 42

Jones, Okla. 57, Lamar 41

Bergman 46, Fort Smith Northside 45

Sapulpa, Okla. 61, Carl Junction, Mo. 48

V-Town Showdown

At Vilonia

Saturday

Girls

Benton 56, Vilonia 51

Boys

Paragould 75, Lamar 50

Vilonia 52, Van Buren 50

SATURDAY'S ROUNDUPS

BOYS

ALMA 69, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 52 Camden Curd had 24 points for Alma (2-7) in the finale of its Charles B. Dyer Classic. Israel Towns-Robinson contributed 18 points for the Airedales.

BENTONVILLE WEST 56, TOLTON CATHOLIC, MO. 41 Dawson Price pumped in 20 points for West (8-0), which won all three games during the Husky Hoops Invitational in Stilwell, Kan. Tucker Anderson capped the day with 13 points for the Wolverines.

CABOT 55, SHERIDAN 30 Gavin Muse rang up 14 points and four rebounds for Cabot (8-2), which capped its classic with a 25-point victory. Jermaine Christopher and Braydon Hall each had 11 points for the Panthers.

CONWAY 61, ROGERS 48 Kanard Turner filled up the stat sheet with 27 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists as Conway (7-3) went 3-0 at the Arvest Hoopfest in Rogers.

FARMINGTON 78, TEXARKANA, TEXAS 27 Layne Taylor scored 22 of his 29 points in the first half of a 51-point beating for Farmington (12-0). Jaxon Berry stepped up with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Maddox Teeter also had 14 points while Caleb Blakely finished with 9 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

FAYETTEVILLE 70, FORREST CITY 42 Brylan Sims had 13 points as Fayetteville (7-1) built a big halftime lead and slowly pulled away in the second half.

JONESBORO 65, L.G. PINKSTON, TEXAS 39 Deion Buford-Wesson filed 20 points in a convincing win for Jonesboro (8-1) at the Battle in the Bluff in Bartlett, Tenn. Isaac Harrell had 11 points, and Kylen Kelly scored nine points for the Golden Hurricane.

GIRLS

BERGMAN 46, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 45 Maddi Holt's 21 points allowed Bergman (15-2) to rally from a 25-10 halftime deficit to win the third-place game in the Tournament of Championship in Fort Smith. Erianna Gooden had 17 points for Northside (5-2).

BLUE VALLEY NORTH, KAN. 63, FARMINGTON 50 Nyla Hale, Jaliya Davis and Aubrey Shaw combined for 53 points as Blue Valley North (3-0) won the Freeman Lady Classic in Joplin, Mo. Jenna Lawrence scored 19 points, and J'Myra London had 13 points for Farmington (10-1), which was down 31-21 at halftime but pulled within 44-37 at the start of the fourth quarter. Reese Shirey also finished with 11 points for the Lady Cardinals.

GREENBRIER 67, MAUMELLE 62 (OT) Destry Steele's 17 points and Jada Steele's 14 points assisted Greenbrier (4-8) in winning on the final day of the Cabot Classic. Annabeth McKenzie scored 14 points, and Hallie Wharton tossed in nine points for the Lady Panthers. Khyndal Alexander scored 16 points, and India Robinson had 14 points for Maumelle (3-8). Taijah Jackson gathered 13 points, and both London Robinson and Jamia Flowers collected 10 points each for the Lady Hornets.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 76, BENTONVILLE 52 Jocelyn Tate had 15 points, and Ja'Myia Brown put up 14 points as North Little Rock (10-0) made it a clean sweep in the Northwest Arkansas Classic in Bentonville. April Edwards ended with 13 points, Garin Freeman scored 10 points, and Katie Fimple drained nine points for the Lady Charging Wildcats, who won all three games they played in the event.

MARMADUKE 72, YELLVILL-SUMMIT 65 Makenzie Hampton checked in with 21 points as Marmaduke (12-4) picked up a win in the Billy Ply Classic in Flippin. Chancey Henry and Shelby Hensley had 15 points apiece for the Lady Greyhounds. Kambree Gibson had 28 points and 10 rebounds for Yellville-Summit (5-3). Abby Methvin contributed 25 points.

MOUNTAIN HOME 67, JASPER 46 Amelia Rucker scored 15 points to lead Mountain Home (6-4) in the Billy Ply Classic in Flippin. Anna McCarn had 11 points and 12 rebounds, Parker Huskey concluded with 11 points, and Laykin Moore supplied 10 points for the Lady Bombers. Lyla Raulston led Jasper (10-8) with 16 points. Aubrey Henderson amassed 12 points.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 57, FLIPPIN 49 Kaitlyn McCarn earned 32 points to lead Mountain View (9-3) in the Billy Ply Classic in Flippin. Payton Wolf had 13 points, and Ally Hodges scored 12 points for Flippin (9-4).

FRIDAY'S LATE ROUNDUPS

BOYS

BENTON HARMONY GROVE 58, MINERAL SPRINGS 47 Blake Ammons had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks in a road triumph for Harmony Grove (7-2), which has won six games in a row.

CABOT 64, BEEBE 35 Braydon Hall tallied 11 points and four assists for Cabot (7-2) during its rout at its holiday classic. Jarrett Coleman added eight points and five rebounds for the Panthers.

CORNING 43, HARRISBURG 37 Jayce Couch scored 22 points as Corning (5-2, 2-0 3A-3) won for the fifth time in six games.

ENGLAND 60, MOUNTAIN PINE 53 Demario Carter's 20 points allowed England (6-3, 2-1 2A-5) to slip away to its second league win. Chandler Cheek scored 14 points, and Jayquan Mays finished with 11 points.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 49, SUBIACO ACADEMY 43 Colby Lambert's 19 points led a comeback for Fountain Lake (7-1, 4-0 4A-4). Evan East had 14 points as the Cobras rallied after trailing 35-32 early in the fourth quarter. Dillon Dettmering followed with eight points for the winners, who picked up their sixth consecutive victory.

GUY-PERKINS 59, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 57 Ashton Ealy poured in 25 points in a close nonconference victory for Guy-Perkins (11-4). Aaron Passmore scored 15 points for the Thunderbirds. Jacob Carlton (26 points) and Max Gipson (18 points) teamed for 44 points for West Side Greers Ferry (10-6).

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 75, TEXARKANA, TEXAS 70 A.J. Howard's 22 points helped secure a come-from-behind victory for Lakeside (2-2) at the Cardinal Classic in Farmington.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 82, CLINTON 68 Jameel Wesley's 24 points allowed Little Rock Christian ( 7-2) to hold serve at home. Landren Blocker scored 18 points, and J.J. Andrews pushed in 17 points for the Warriors. Ben Fox also had 16 points for Little Rock Christian.

NETTLETON 63, THAYER, MO. 50 Taylor Smith led everyone with 24 points for Nettleton (6-2) in the semifinals of the Mark Martin Automotive/Lyon College Tournament in Batesville. Deordrick Morton had 13 points, and Jordan Pigram aided with 12 points for the Raiders, who held a 31-25 lead after two quarters. Aidan Burns scored 18 points, and Devin Harrington collected 12 points for Thayer (1-1).

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 64, ARLINGTON, TENN. 33 Tyler Frederick's 14 points steered North Little Rock (8-1) at the Battle in the Bluff in Bartlett, Tenn. Robert Griffin had 12 points, Ja'Kory Withers tallied 11 points, and Braylon Frazier concluded with 10 points for the Charging Wildcats.

ROSE BUD 71, PANGBURN 46 Rece Hipp scored 22 points, and Jace Goodwin supported with 18 points in a blistering performance for Rose Bud (6-3, 2-0 3A-6). Bryce Walls had 16 points in the win for the Ramblers. Cade Rolland's 22 points paced Pangburn (6-11, 0-2).

SEARCY 57, STUTTGART 55 Ta'Coreyian Williams put in 16 points, and Zyron Williams tacked on 11 points for Searcy (6-4), which won its third game in a row and advanced to the finals of the Mark Martin Automotive/Lyon College Tournament in Batesville. Bryce Theobald and Jayden Duffy each chipped in with nine points apiece for the Lions. Jadavian Banks had 25 points, and Kameron Harper tossed in 11 points for Stuttgart (1-1). The Ricebirds led 30-22 at halftime.

SOUTHSIDE BEE BRANCH 71, QUITMAN 55 Conner Riddle paced Bee Branch (8-9, 3-1 2A-2) with 22 points in its victory Friday night. Nathan Emmert had 17 points, and Jackson Thorn collected 15 points for the Hornets. Ethan Thurman scored 17 points, and Nassir Donohoo finished with 14 points for Quitman (2-7, 1-3).

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 61, GREENWOOD 51 Jaxon Conley sprinted free with 27 points in a 10-point win for Har-Ber (6-1). Nate Kingsbury stepped up with 20 points as well for the Wildcats.

WALDRON 58, OZARK 45 The winning ways continued for Waldron (12-0, 3-0 4A-4), which won its 12th consecutive game behind 17 points each from Trenton Hunt and Lidge Stinson. Ethan Mayberry added nine points for the Bulldogs.

WONDERVIEW 74, SACRED HEART 47 Gage Looney powered through with 22 points for Wonderview (13-5, 3-1 1A-4), which stomped past is league rivals. Sam Reynolds contributed 19 points, 18 rebounds and 9 assists while Tyler Gottsponer tossed in 12 points for the Daredevils. Payton Paladino provided 12 points, and Jack Poole followed with 11 points for Sacred Heart (6-9, 3-1).

GIRLS

FARMINGTON 68, JOPLIN, MO. 21 Twelve players scored for Farmington (10-0), which rolled over the host team and into the finals for the Freeman Lady Eagle Classic. Reese Shirey had 16 points, and Jenna Lawrence supplied 13 points for the Lady Cardinals, who led 47-5 by halftime. Kaycee McCumber collected nine points as well for Farmington.

MANSFIELD 53, HECTOR 49 Kaylee Ward's eye-opening 22-point, 17-rebound, 4-assist effort elevated Mansfield (9-1). Natalie Allison collected 9 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

PANGBURN 66, ROSE BUD 36 Pangburn (8-8, 1-0 3A-6) captured its first conference victory behind a 23-point night from Haylee Phillips. Rivers McKee had 11 points, and Rylee Ramsey ended with 10 points for the Lady Tigers. Sarah Hartle carried Rose Bud (1-8, 0-2) with eight points.

QUITMAN 53, SOUTHSIDE BEE BRANCH 29 Silver Mulliniks' game-high of 18 points boosted Quitman (8-1, 4-0 2A-2). Ali Goodwin had eight points for Bee Branch (9-7, 2-2).

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 32, MANILA 30 Juliann Stevens drilled a three-pointer at the horn to send Southside Batesville (4-2) to the championship game of the Mark Martin Automotive/Lyon College Tournament in Batesville. Stevens finished with 13 points for the Lady Southerners, who managed to tie the game at 27-27 by the end of the third quarter after trailing 23-18 at halftime. Madison Hitchcock finished with 12 points to lead Manila (5-4), which has lost three of its past four games.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 63, GUY-PERKINS 36 Alyssa Smith had 28 points to get West Side Greers Ferry (7-9) back in the win column. Julisia Young led Guy-Perkins (7-7) with 17 points.

WONDERVIEW 53, SACRED HEART 33 Anna Ford's 12 points and Riley Gottsponer's 11 points lifted Wonderview (12-5, 3-1 1A-4). Maddie Stovall cashed in 11 points for the Lady Daredevils. Emma Dold ended with 10 points for Sacred Heart (10-4, 3-1).