• Teofilo Reyes of the advocacy group Restaurant Opportunities Center said "it's all too common" after an Olive Garden manager in Kansas was fired for sending a message to employees demanding proof of sickness, family emergencies and such, including, "If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us."

• Geo Lyons, a basketball coach at Topeka High School in Kansas, said his team was subjected to chants that were "racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts" by students from Valley Center High, and several youths were disciplined as an apology was issued.

• Kevin de Leon, a Los Angeles City Council member, fought with an activist at a toy giveaway and tree lighting, with de Leon saying he was assaulted, including being head-butted, and activists countering that he was the aggressor and "a disgrace."

• Mary Hannah Leavitt, a judge in Philadelphia, ruled the city must remove the plywood box it placed over a statue of Columbus after protests over racial injustice, saying it can be put into context with a plaque but it's not city property, "as is, for example, a city snowblower."

• Cathy Areu, a former liberal guest on Fox News, faces felony charges as Florida authorities say she stole $224,000 from her mother and unnecessarily put her in a nursing home twice against her will, including once dragging the 88-year-old from her home.

• George Loder, a former Maine state trooper, was awarded $300,000 by a jury that found his agency retaliated against him when he raised concerns about its intelligence-gathering tactics, then filed a whistleblower lawsuit.

• Ben Kerr, a spokesperson for Lake Worth Beach, Fla., said "the pictures are horrible every time this happens," but the lights are back on after the body of a large green iguana was extracted from a transformer at a city substation.

• Tracy Swint of Florida was jailed after authorities say a fit of road rage prompted him to fire a shot at a passing SUV, which turned out to be a sheriff's patrol vehicle and in fact was marked.

• Robert Burns III, a district criminal court judge who became chief justice of Dallas' 5th Court of Appeals, was absolved of an ethics commission reprimand for telling a murder defendant that life in prison without parole wasn't severe enough, and really "you should die in a locked closet."