North Little Rock notebook: Intersection to get a new signal pole

Intersection to get a new signal pole

The city of North Little Rock Traffic Department will be transitioning to a new signal pole on Monday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., at Main Street and Pershing Boulevard.

During this time period, the signal will not be in operation. Stop signs will be used to control traffic, the city said in a news release.

Side-loading trucks set for trash pickup

Beginning Monday, the city of North Little Rock will begin using the new, side-loading sanitation trucks and trash containers system announced last month.

For weeks, North Little Rock residents have been receiving their new containers. Sanitation workers have been training on the use of the new side-loading trucks and containers in preparation for the transition.

Sanitation workers placed stickers on all existing trash containers last week for residents who would like their old container removed from their residence. The city will pick up those old trash containers this week for residents who have checked a box on the sticker indicating they want the old one picked up.

Residents should contact the North Little Rock Sanitation Department at (501) 906-6327 if they have not received a new container by Monday; if the container is damaged; or if they would like an additional container (which will be sometime in 2023), the city said.

To use the new system, the city asks residents to:

• Place container on a flat surface, close to the street.

• Place container at least 3 feet from anything.

• Place the opening of the container toward the street.

• Place all trash inside the container, loose or bagged.

Association honors school board work

The North Little Rock School Board received the 2022 School Board of Excellence in Leadership Award on Friday morning at the Arkansas School Boards Association annual conference.

North Little Rock was the winner in the category of districts with a student enrollment greater than 900.

The Excellence in Leadership Award is presented to school boards that have demonstrated superior dedication and ethical service while making a positive impact on the students in their district.

The North Little Rock board consists of the following members: Dorothy Williams, Zone 1; Tracy Steele, Zone 2; Dr. Rochelle Redus, Zone 3; Angela Person-West, Zone 4; Cindy Temple, Zone 5; Valerie McLean, Zone 6; and Natalie Wankum, Zone 7.

In addition, Person-West earned the title Master Board Member for earning at least 50 hours of board development training.