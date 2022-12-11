Jefferson County Food & Safety Report

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

TRINITY ANNEX, (day care food service), 2900 W. Sixth Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 7. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed food items stored directly on the floor. Food items must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations.

THE SPOT, 111 W. Fifth Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 7. Not in operation during time of inspection. It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

THE CAJUN FRIED HOUSE, 3007 S. Olive St. Date of inspection Dec. 7. Observed employees going from prepping food to washing dishes and not washing hands before or after prepping food or washing dishes. Food employees shall clean their hands after handling soiled equipment or utensils. Observed several containers of food being stored uncovered in the refrigerators. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Cutting boards and utensils that were being washed during inspection were only scrubbed with a brush and rinsed. Adequate washing and sanitizing were not used. The mixer in the back room is unclean. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. Observed cutting boards and utensil not being sanitized during the cleaning process. UTENSILS and FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES of EQUIPMENT shall be SANITIZED before use after cleaning. Observed shrimp, pork, and gizzards being thawed in sink or containers of water. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Food shall be thawed (A) Under refrigeration that maintains the FOOD temperature at 41°F or less, (B) Completely submerged under running water 70°F or less with enough velocity to float off loose particles down the drain and maintains the food below 41°F, or (C) as part of the cooking process. Observed seasonings out of their original packaging being stored in bulk containers. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the Food. Observed several used wiping cloths sitting out on the counter tops. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food Establishments. Some shelves in the kitchen are visibly soiled. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed two missing ceiling tiles by the vent hood. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Floors throughout the kitchen, especially under the mixer, are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Observed jackets, first aid kit, and phone being stored on the shelf with food and food containers. Lockers or other suitable facilities shall be provided for the orderly storage of employees’ clothing and other possessions.

RJ’S SPORTS GRILL & BAR, 128 S. Main St. Date of inspection Dec. 7. Observed debris at the bottom of the hand washing sink. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing.

SONIC DRIVE IN, 2407 Olive St. Date of inspection Dec. 7. Observed some containers of food being stored uncovered in the reach in refrigerator and freezers. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Observed cherries (63 degrees F) and strawberry puree (54 degrees F) on ice by the drive thru and sliced tomatoes (47 degrees F), jalapenos (48 degrees F), and diced onions (47 degrees F) in the prep cooler out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed used wiping cloths being stored on counter tops. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishments. Some flooring in the kitchen is unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Observed jackets being stored on the same shelf as some food. Locker or other suitable facilities shall be provided for the orderly storage of employees’ clothing and other possessions. Jackets and other personal items were moved during inspection.