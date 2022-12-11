Kane’s missed PK allows France to advance

AL KHOR, Qatar -- France's players reacted as if they had already won the World Cup. What they were actually celebrating, though, was Harry Kane's missed penalty.

The match wasn't over yet, but France was leading 2-1 when Kane, England's captain and its best player, stepped up to take a penalty that would even the score in the 84th minute of Saturday's match at Al Bayt Stadium.

He sent his shot high over the bar and defending champion France held on to win 2-1 for a spot in the semifinals.

"That's football," England Coach Gareth Southgate said. "There is nobody I would rather have in that situation and if we had one tomorrow, I'd feel exactly the same way."

France is looking to become the first country to successfully defend its World Cup title since Brazil -- led by Pele -- won back-to-back tournaments in 1958 and 1962. Italy also won two World Cups in succession in 1934 and 1938.

France will next face Morocco on Wednesday for a spot in the final.

"We are getting to the semifinals. We are closer to the final and this was an important achievement tonight and we can believe, but we have an important game on Wednesday," France Coach Didier Deschamps said. "In the past the world champions didn't always do well in the next World Cup and we've managed to do that."

France knows that all too well.

As defending champions in 2002, the French team was eliminated in the group stage. France reached the final in 2006, losing to Italy in a penalty shootout, and then was knocked out in the group stage four years later in 2010.

On Saturday, Aurelian Tchouameni gave France the lead but England evened the score when Kane converted from the penalty spot in the 54th minute. Olivier Giroud put France back in front with a header in the 78th minute, setting up Kane for that chance to equalize again against his Tottenham teammate, France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

That's when he blasted his shot over.

"It is very difficult when you get a second penalty and, of course, a goalkeeper that knows you really well as well," Southgate said. "There's a lot involved in that situation. He's the best, but the best are still 85% (accurate), so even the best are going to miss at times."

Kane sank to his knees after the final whistle. His earlier goal put him in a tie with Wayne Rooney as his country's leading scorer, but that wasn't what mattered.

At the same time, an elated France team ran across the field in a blue wave of celebration before gathering together in a huddle, bouncing up and down joyously.

The singing and dancing continued into the locker room.

Morocco now stands in the way of France's bid to make history.

MOROCCO 1,PORTUGAL 0

DOHA, Qatar -- Africa finally has a team in the World Cup semifinals, and so does the Arab world.

Morocco delivered a seminal moment in the nearly 100-year history of soccer's biggest tournament, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team in another shocking result in the first World Cup staged in the Middle East.

While a tearful Ronaldo headed right down the tunnel -- and maybe into international retirement -- after the final whistle, Morocco's players tossed their coach in the air and waved their country's flag as they linked arms in front of celebrating fans.

"Pinch me, I'm dreaming," Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou said. "Morocco is ready to face anyone in the world. We have changed the mentality of the generation coming after us. They'll know Moroccan players can create miracles."

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute to continue an improbable run that has generated an outpouring of pride in the Arab world, inspiring displays in Arab identity from fans in different countries.

Africa is also rejoicing at finally having a nation advancing to the levels typically only reached by European or South American teams. Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) all reached the quarterfinals but got no further.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo, one of soccer's greatest players but now a fading force, didn't start for the second consecutive game and came on as a substitute in the 51st minute. He missed his only chance to equalize in stoppage time.

The five-time world player of the year is set to finish his career without capturing the World Cup or ever getting to the final. He walked right off the field after the final whistle, only briefly stopped by two Morocco players wishing to shake his hand and a spectator who confronted him near the entrance to the tunnel, and was crying as he headed to the locker room.





At a glance

QUARTERFINALS

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Croatia 1, Brazil 1

Croatia advanced 4-2 on penalty kicks

At Lusail, Qatar

Netherlands 2, Argentina 2

Argentina advanced 4-3 on penalty kicks

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Morocco 1, Portugal 0

France 2, England 1

SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY’S GAME

All times Central

Argentina vs. Croatia, 1 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

France vs. Morocco, 1 p.m.





Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures after entering the pitch during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)



Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, right, makes a save in front of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)



Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri , left, heads the ball to score the opening goal next to Portugal's goalkeeper Diogo Costa, right, during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)



Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, centre, scores his side's opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

