GIDDY UP

Kicking out cancer

American Cancer Society hosts Cattle Baron’s at Barton Coliseum by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:14 a.m.
Trey and Natalie Scharf, Leah Conrad, Allie and Gary Clark on 12/03/2022 at Cattle Baron's at Barton Coliseum. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


In an effort to "Give Cancer the Boot," the Arkansas Chapter of the American Cancer Society hosted Cattle Baron's on Dec. 3 at Barton Coliseum.

Guests, many in Western wear, entered the coliseum floor and were greeted by a large lighted display of cocktails. After grabbing a cocktail, they could pose in a photo booth, taste and vote on their favorite whiskey and ride a mechanical bull.

A large round wooden bar centered the space and was surrounded by cocktail tables, guest tables, lounge areas, a barbecue buffet and a silent auction.

Entertainment included music by St. Jukes Revival featuring The Immaculate Horns and The Garth Guy.

Mandy Shoptaw served as chairwoman for the fundraiser.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins


Print Headline: Kicking out cancer

