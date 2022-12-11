Kicking out cancer





In an effort to "Give Cancer the Boot," the Arkansas Chapter of the American Cancer Society hosted Cattle Baron's on Dec. 3 at Barton Coliseum.

Guests, many in Western wear, entered the coliseum floor and were greeted by a large lighted display of cocktails. After grabbing a cocktail, they could pose in a photo booth, taste and vote on their favorite whiskey and ride a mechanical bull.

A large round wooden bar centered the space and was surrounded by cocktail tables, guest tables, lounge areas, a barbecue buffet and a silent auction.

Entertainment included music by St. Jukes Revival featuring The Immaculate Horns and The Garth Guy.

Mandy Shoptaw served as chairwoman for the fundraiser.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



