Not shamed by belief

In response to the letter "'Good' conservatives?": I can say that there are certain conservatives I support not just for fear of the left-wing agenda but because I agree with most of the principles they advocate.

I consider myself a conservative and am not ashamed of it. No, I do not believe the world is flat. I don't believe our planet is the center of the universe. I do believe the Earth is a few thousand years old and if some close-minded, nearsighted folks would look at some real science out there that verifies this, they might just for a moment realize that some of this "science," not all, that is being fed to us constantly both in the schools and society is just simply "pie in the sky." However, until these folks get off their "blinded high horse" and subject themselves to a little dose of humble pie, they might just realize that being a conservative is not all that bad after all.

I for one am not blinded by any misplaced faith. I am convinced there are a lot more like-minded folks out there. The Bible really is a pretty good science book, but it is more importantly the real source of where we came from and where we are going after we die. The Bible never said anywhere that everyone would believe it. In fact, it does say that most folks won't. I do agree that this planet we live on is pretty fragile.

KARON BAXLEY

Nashville

Repeats talking points

Robert Steinbuch's column for Dec. 4, addressing the issues surrounding the Conway School Board's recent actions, was filled with logical fallacies, demonization of opposing views, and outright falsehoods. The ADG already has at least two columnists, Victor Davis Hanson and Bradley Gitz, who apparently eschew doing actual research and engaging honestly with complex issues in favor of just repeating unfounded right-wing talking points.

Do you really need to spend money and column inches on a third?

MICHAEL SCHAEFER

Conway

But are they, really?

In the main opinion piece Friday regarding pit bulls, the referral to legislators as "our betters" was a poor choice of words.

JANET KOCORNIK

Little Rock

Asking for accidents

I certainly hope that none of the un-woke are out there driving on our streets and highways!

CHARLIE BISHOP

Mabelvale

Gone crazy for guns

Channel 7 is advertising guns. Gov. Asa Hutchinson is smiling as he brags about getting an ammunition plant in Arkansas.

How many children and other innocent people will be killed with bullets from the plant? How can a decent person advertise, promote and glorify items that slaughter little kids and innocent adults? A person I know saw a man in the Walmart parking lot stuff a gun in his pocket before going into the Walmart store. What game was he hunting?

Arkansas is becoming a haven for guns and is an unsafe environment. Gun rights are now more important than human rights!

CARROLL RAST

Camden

Christmas fireplace

I grew up living in Air Force base housing. We moved often, but come Christmas there was one constant, the red "brick" fireplace. By today's standards it's probably considered tacky, but to us it meant home. You see, it was made of cardboard with a flickering light to simulate flames. My parents toted that deconstructed fireplace throughout our travels and lovingly rebuilt it each year.

I loved that fireplace. It symbolized home and family no matter where we lived. I have a real fireplace now, but I will always cherish the memories of the red "brick" fireplace of my childhood.

LINDA KYZER

Sherwood

Divide and conquer

Following the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy (1963), Malcolm X ('65), Robert Kennedy ('68), and Martin Luther King ('68), and a bit before the Woodstock Festival ('69), I left the country for a year. Upon return, I felt I had arrived in another country with a different culture: more of and faster, everything from music to ads to roads and highways. I sensed a lack of the personal was creeping in. The '60s were a time of turmoil and conflict within the U.S., and to me they seemed to announce great change. Four assassinations in one decade seemed beyond any independent actions. The list revealed a strategy to do away with strong leadership and influence.

I had read of countries being destroyed from within, and I wondered how to go about planning such destruction. My thoughts went to identifying the strengths to be weakened, and the weaknesses to be strengthened. Definitely four individual strengths had been murdered. Democracy and Congress would be a definite strengths to weaken; racial conflict a weakness to strengthen; education a strength to be weakened; entertainment a strength, especially music; police cores to weaken. Churches and faiths to weaken. It was harder back in those days to identify weaknesses, but where are attitudes developed? Sports, recreational facilities, clothing designers. The list goes on and, like everything, can expanded to create dimensions.

Guidance and influence are needed, plus a timeline target for accomplishing the mission at hand. Establishing a core of discontented citizens, those willing to be bought out already in various places of influence by taking offers of greater positions and powers; sympathizers who can foresee a cause greater than what they have; and so on. And, of course, the roughnecks always ready for a fight to push and shove. This list also grows. "Divide and conquer" meets our aim.

The advantage we have is patience. No overnight plan, but perhaps 150 years from the "announcement" time is realistic. This is a country too interested in itself to look around.

JUDITH BAUM

North Little Rock