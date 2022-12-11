LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Commercial development off River Mountain Road delayed | City board OKs consulting contracts

Bale Chevrolet hearing delayed

A planned commercial development before the Little Rock Planning Commission intended to support a Bale Chevrolet facility near Arkansas 10 and Interstate 430 has been deferred until April 13, 2023.

The 33 acres targeted for the development are located off River Mountain Road, a short distance from River Mountain Park. The property is part of Ward 4.

The area's current zoning is PD-R, planned development-residential, as well as R-2, the city's designation for a single-family district where the minimum lot size is 7,000 square feet. A planned commercial development can support residential, office and commercial uses.

The developer is listed as John Flake of Flake & Company. According to Planning Commission documents, the applicant requested the deferral in a Nov. 21 letter to city staff.

The Walton Heights-Candlewood Homeowners Association is encouraging residents to lobby against the rezoning.

"The Walton Heights – Candlewood HOA is strongly opposed and will be fighting against this proposed development," President Marion Gavin said in a statement on the website of the homeowners association. "We are asking for everyone's help in showing Little Rock what a terrible decision this would be for the entire city's present and future."

At a meeting on Tuesday, members of the Little Rock Board of Directors approved a rezoning request for an area to the southwest of the aforementioned property.

"The rezoning is to allow for a future commercial development with retail, restaurants with drive-thrus and outdoor dining, hotel, and possibly office or multi-family with shared outdoor spaces," a Planning Commission document said.

In a 6-4 vote, the city board authorized the change from O-2, office and institutional district, to a planned commercial development for the nearly 11-acre property at Cantrell Road and North Rodney Parham Road.

City Directors Virgil Miller Jr., Doris Wright, Antwan Phillips, Ken Richardson and Dean Kumpuris as well as Vice Mayor Lance Hines voted yes. City Directors Capi Peck, B.J. Wyrick, Joan Adcock and Kathy Webb voted no.

Contracts OK'd for consulting

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting Tuesday gave their authorization for two contracts tied to governmental affairs and economic development consulting.

Little Rock will pay up to $50,000 for a 12-month extension of a governmental affairs contract for the joint services of a public-affairs firm, Impact Management Group, and the law firm Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard.

The extension will run from Jan. 1, 2023, through the end of next year. The two firms were originally tapped as a result of an October 2020 city board resolution.

Additionally, the city board approved a 12-month extension on a contract for economic development consulting services with the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce. The city will pay the chamber up to $250,000.

Both resolutions were approved as part of the city board's consent agenda Tuesday.