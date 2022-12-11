LIVE Music! With a celebration of Loretta Lynn, Latin American Women

"Don't wait to bring great riches home to me / I need no diamond rings or fancy pearls / Just bring yourself, you're all I'll ever need / That's good enough for this blue Kentucky girl." -- Blue Kentucky Girl, Loretta Lynn

Opal Agafia will be joined by her band and many special guests including Chad "Gravy" Graves, Gina Gallina, Grace Stormont, Sophia Clark, Shilah Molina, Patti Steel and more to pay tribute to the late country music legend, Loretta Lynn, starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 14 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. Tickets are $15.

Femeninas

Edward Simon's Femeninas: The Songs of Latin American Women featuring Adam Cruz, Reuben Rogers, Magos Herrera and Luis Quintero, will celebrate the legacy of Latin American women songwriters such as Violeta Parra (Chile), Marta Valdes (Cuba), Chabuca Granda (Chile), Elizabeth Morris (Argentina) and Joyce (Brazil) with a distinct jazz interpretation starting at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Starr Theater at the Walton Arts Center. Tickets are $53 (cabaret seating); $33 (theater seating). waltonartscenter.org.

BENTONVILLE

• Landon Cube performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 30; Foggy Bobcat, Cole Birmingham Band, Sarah Loethen Band, Bootleg Royale, Slick City and Bootleg Royale play starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 31; Ana Popovic performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave.

• Tuesday Night Jazz featuring Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet starts at 7 p.m. every Tuesday; Randall Shreve performs at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and The Irie Trio plays reggae every Thursday at Undercroft (basement of Preacher's Son) 210 N.W. A St. undercroftbar.com/events.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• The Ozarks Chorale will share "Sounds of the Season" at 7 p.m. Dec. 11; Asleep at the Wheel and The Cate Brothers play at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; A Tribute to ABBA starts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at The Aud at 36 S. Main St. theaud.org

• Sprungbilly plays at 6 p.m. Dec. 12; Los Roscoes perform at 5 p.m. Dec. 15; The Shandies perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Anitra Jay plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 17; Neon Moon performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 23; Mark McGee and Buddy Shute play from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 30; Skye Pollard & Family Holler ring in the new year starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• Patti Steel Band plays an album release show featuring Kim Kutina and Samantha Hunt at 6 p.m. Dec. 11; Brian Martin's Mess happens at 9 p.m Dec. 16; Grateful New Years with Friends of the Phamily and Danny Spain starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• Mark McGee and Buddy Shute play at 5 p.m. Dec. 17; Dane Ervin plays at 5 p.m. Dec. 30; Anitra Jay plays at 5 p.m. Jan. 14 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Woven performs from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road. usingart.org

• Martina McBride shares "The Joy of Christmas" at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., waltonartscenter.org.

• Twen and Pett play at 8 p.m. Dec. 14; Peach Blush, Little Baby Tendencies, The Phelgms and Stash Hag perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2.

• Langhorne Slim with Lilly Hiatt plays at 8 p.m. Dec. 12; A Loretta Lynn Tribute with Opal Agafia and friends begins at 8 p.m. Dec. 14; The Phase with City Grey plays at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15; a Boom Kinetic holiday show starts at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17; Holidays with The Ton3s (formerly The Hamiltons) and Funk Factory happens at 6 p.m. Dec. 18; a Muses Holiday Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19; the Cate Brothers 80th Birthday show starts at 7 p.m. with an after party with Dawn Cate Band at 10 p.m. Dec. 23; Happy Hour with Leah & the Mojo Doctors starts at 6 p.m. followed by Arkansauce and Mighty Pines at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• A Dancing Through the Decades party with Two Story Radio and DJ Zero Cool starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31; St. Paul & The Broken Bones perform Feb. 1; Rick Ross on March 3; Ian Munsick on March 4; Drive-By Truckers perform at 6 p.m. March 19 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Always Tired, Second Life, The Salesman and Fight Dream play at 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Protohive, Fleure and Bellweather Sirens perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at at Nomad's Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive, Fayetteville.

• Brick Fields celebrates 10 years of "Blues Therapy" at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at Fayetteville Public Library. Catch Brick Fields "Blues Therapy" at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Morano's, 2179 W. Martin Luther King Blvd.

FORT SMITH

• Lee Brice & Scotty McCreery perform at 7 p.m Dec. 15; The Iron Maidens play at 8 p.m Dec. 18 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Paul Cauthen performs a rescheduled show at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Pecos & The Rooftops play at 7 p.m Feb. 17; Pony Bradshaw performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Jonathan Karrant celebrates the release of his new holiday album at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. jonathankarrant.com.

• Truck Stop Poets perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 16; and Leona performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros

• Fort Smith Jazz Jam happens at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Maple Room at the Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. bakeryfs.com

LOWELL

• Bobcat Goldthwait performs at 6:30 & 9 p.m. Dec. 16 and 6:30 & 9 p.m. Dec. 17; Sarah Colonna returns to NWA March 3-4 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Mo Alexander tells jokes at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave., facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy.

• Don Chezina performs at 9 p.m. Dec. 16 at Pachanga Night Club, 431 N. Old Missouri Road, facebook.com/pachanganuevoclubspringdale.73113528

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• The Repo'd Trailers play at 8 p.m. Dec. 15; David Lee Murphy performs at 9 p.m. Dec. 16; FM Live performs at 9 p.m. Dec. 17; A '90s House Party with Tone Loc, Color Me Bad and C+C Music Factory starts at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Seven; Josh Turner performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Qualla Ballroom at Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.