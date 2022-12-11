Local notes: OLLI offers classes on longevity and dogs’ minds

Toy Drive

America's Car-Mart locally will serve as a toy drive destination for anyone interested in donating toys for hospitalized children to receive this holiday season. The goal for this year's drive is to collect a record-breaking 30,000 toys across 12 states through 154 Car-Mart locations. The company welcomes anyone (no purchase necessary) to donate new, unwrapped toys as part of its Holiday Toy Drive when dropped off from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at any America's Car-Mart.

All toys dropped off at any Car-Mart location in Northwest Arkansas will go to Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest in Springdale.

Information: car-mart.com.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

• Dec. 13: Health & Wellness Longevity. Health and wellness coach Angela Beaulieu will teach participants how to stay fit and active as they age. She will share the importance of sleep, what foods to eat and exercises to promote flexibility and balance. OLLI office, 1 to 2:30 p.m. $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• Dec. 14: Dog Mind. Ed Minar, Chair-UA Dept. of Philosophy, looks at what dogs are and at recent developments in dog science to help us relate to them. Pryor Center. 4 to 6 p.m. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli@uark.edu/register.