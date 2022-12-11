Marchers decry Philippine killings, rights abuses

MANILA, Philippines -- Hundreds of people marched Saturday in the Philippine capital protesting what they said was a rising number of extrajudicial killings and other injustices under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The protesters, led by a Philippines-based rights group, gathered at a public square in Manila before marching toward the presidential palace to demand justice for victims.

Police estimated that around 800 protesters took part in the rally.

Under the Marcos administration's counterinsurgency campaign, rights group Karapatan has documented at least 17 cases of extrajudicial killings in addition to four other incidents of violence where victims survived, Cristina Palabay said.

The number of political prisoners continues to rise, with 828 detained as of Nov. 30, Palabay said, noting that at least 25 of them were arrested after Marcos took office in June.

The culture of impunity continues to rear its ugly head," Palabay said in a statement.

Organizers said protesters included families of activists who disappeared or were tortured during the administration of Marcos' father, Ferdinand Marcos, as well as human rights victims under former President Rodrigo Duterte.

"We have made it a point that every International Human Rights Day we call for justice and commit to not allow the same violations to happen to others," said Evangeline Hernandez, chairperson of a human rights victims group.

Karapatan said the current administration is also increasing the use of anti-terror laws to suppress dissent and curtailing freedom of expression and association.

The government has said it is committed to protecting human rights, citing reforms in the country's judicial system.

Maria Ressa, co-founder of news site Rappler, warns of creeping authoritarianism in the Philippines and other parts of the world, allegedly aided and abetted by social media companies whose algorithms and business models have allowed their platforms to spread lies.

She faces a string of criminal charges filed by Duterte's administration and his allies that are related to Rappler's coverage of the killings in the war on drugs and alleged government-sponsored disinformation networks.

