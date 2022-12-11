MC Derik Zoo leads Stampede to celebrate Christmas

If your idea of Christmas is music, laughter, food and horses, then Christmas at Dolly Parton's Stampede in Branson might just fill the bill. Transformed for the holidays, the Stampede performances include a full-scale living Nativity, holiday decor, seasonal music, a Santa Claus sighting and a fabulous four-course holiday feast featuring a whole rotisserie chicken and hickory-smoked barbecue pork loin.

The ringmaster of the show is master of ceremonies Derik Zoo, whose job is make sure the the birth of Jesus is portrayed properly with Mary, Joseph, the three wise men atop camels and shepherds leading donkeys and their flock of sheep; that the "Magic of Toys" musical production soars with the Sugar Plum Fairy as she brings toys to life in an aerial display set to The Nutcracker Suite; and that Jolly Old St. Nick safely arrives in his sleigh as the Stampede's arena is transformed into a winter wonderland of fresh fallen snow.

Zoo took time from his busiest season to answer five questions for What's Up!

Q. Where are you from? How did you wind up in Branson? And what inspired you to want to work in show business?

A. I think I was destined to be in show business. My whole life I've been performing, whether it was doing skits in front of my family at holidays or singing "Jesus Loves the Little Children" at my home church when I was 3. This is what I was meant to do.

I was born in Sparta, Tenn., and stayed there until 2007, when I moved to Chattanooga to start my acting career at Vaudeville Cafe, a small murder mystery theater. I stayed there until 2015 when the theater closed. From there I went on the road full time doing stand-up comedy. In 2017, I decided I wanted a more permanent place to perform and auditioned for the Stampede. Interestingly enough, I thought I was auditioning for the Pigeon Forge location. Imagine my surprise when I found out I was actually auditioning for the Branson location. Up until that very moment, I didn't even know Branson had a Stampede! I moved here in 2018 and have had four wonderful years here.

Q. Was entertaining your first passion or was it a passion for horses and riding?

A. It was definitely entertaining people first. During my audition I was told I wouldn't have to ride a horse, only to learn when I got to Branson that I would! Luckily, our production managers are great trainers and took great care of me while I got familiar with horses. Now, I love my role getting to entertain alongside our magnificent horses and look forward to working with them every day.

Q. Tell me about a typical day at the Stampede?

A. Well, the funny part is there is no "typical" day at the Stampede; we always have something fun and exciting going on. But for the more routine part of our day: We come in about 90 minutes before the first show of the day to saddle up our horses and get them warmed up. After that, we make sure all costumes and props are ready for the show. Then it's show time! After the shows are over, we unsaddle our horses, clean them (even putting horse blankets on them when it's colder) and head home. Then we start all over the next day!

Q. What's your favorite part of the Christmas show/season at the Stampede?

A. This may sound cliche, but it's the smiles on the audience's faces. This is my fifth season in Branson, and so I'm familiar enough with the show that I have certain moments where I can scan the audience. It never fails to make me smile that during those times I'm able to see the wide-eyed wonderment of children and adults alike. We truly try to make everyone feel like a kid again in this show, and getting to see their enjoyment is the reason I do this. It truly is the most fulfilling part of the job.

Q. What comes with your role as MC besides the obvious?

A. Again, we all have horses that we take care of. I have also helped run our sound board during rehearsals, and have helped with training our performers. We all pitch in to do things that you would probably think are out of our wheelhouse, but that's the magic of The Stampede. Everyone is willing to help anyone. It's a wonderful group of people that I'm just blessed to work with.

_

FAQ

Christmas at Dolly Parton's Stampede

WHEN -- Through Dec. 31

WHERE -- 1525 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson

COST -- $29.99-$59.9

INFO -- dpstampede.com